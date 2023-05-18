CS:GO Roll gambling site banned in Australia for illegal practices

CS:GO skins trading and gambling platform CS:GO Roll has been prohibited from operating in Australia, after authorities found it to be in “breach of Australian gambling laws.”

On May 17, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), a branch of the Australian Government, announced that it had take “action against illegal ‘skins’ gambling site” CS:GO Roll.

The ACMA said that it had issued a warning to Feral Holdings Ltd., which operates CS:GO Roll, and that the site had been “withdrawn” from Australia.

Article continues after ad

The authority, which regulates “communications and media services in Australia,” said that they had conducted an investigation, that concluded “CS:GO Roll was providing casino-style online games, which are illegal under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001 if the games are played for money or anything else of value.”

G2 Esports CS:GO Roll partnered with G2 in May 2023.

“CS:GO Roll allowed users to deposit ‘skins’ from popular video game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in exchange for in-game coins that could be used to gamble on casino-style games,” the announcement continued. “Winnings from CS:GO Roll would then be paid out in the form of skins, which could be converted into real money using third-party platforms.”

Article continues after ad

ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin said, “Skins gambling services are particularly concerning as they tap into a youth market and have the potential to convert gamers into gamblers.”

The announcement concluded, “Feral Holdings has been issued with a formal warning for contravening Australian gambling laws.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

CS:GO skin gambling controversy heats up

Although nothing new, skins gambling has been under increased scrutiny in 2023. Ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, G2 Esports, one of the most popular teams and among the favorites for the event, announced a partnership with CS:GO Roll.

Article continues after ad

Valve, the publisher of Counter-Strike, has taken a dim view of gambling sites in the past, issuing cease and desist letters to 23 sites in 2016 for breaking the Steam Subscriber Agreement.

However, this didn’t stamp out gambling entirely, and the value of skins being bought and sold has increased exponentially.

CS:GO Roll specifically was also criticized by another gambling site, CS:GO Empire, who accused them of running an “illegal operation” and using “predatory business practices.”

Article continues after ad

Also on May 17, Steam banned some CS:GO traders who had traded with gambling sites.