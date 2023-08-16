Counter-Strike 2 leak reveals rule change from first to 16 to Valorant-style MR12

Dataminers have uncovered a pretty big change in CS2’s new update as it looks to go back to Counter-Strike’s roots with MR12 matches in competitive – similar to how Valorant also does things now.

For over a decade, Counter-Strike players have been used to CS:GO and the MR15 match length. The first team to hit 15 puts their opponents on the brink of a loss and, at the very least, secure overtime if things end up at 15-15. Though, getting to 16 means they win.

The length of matches has always been a point of contention for players. Some would like to see MR15 used in conjunction wiith shorter round times, while others have been crying out for MR12 – meaning you have to get 13 rounds to win – and going back to the early days of 1.6.

Riot Games has taken Valorant down the MR12 path and it’s proven to be pretty popular – especially on the competitive and esports side of things. And, it looks like CS2 could follow suit.

CS2 switching to MR12 for shorter matches

That’s right, while the C2 limited beta test remains a pretty exclusive club, dataminers have been able to get into the August 15 update to take a look under the hood.

Reliable insider Aquaris (AquaIsMissing) noted that Valve are changing things so Competitive and Premier matches in CS2 are first to 13. This also spells the end for short competitive matches which had lasted a maximum of 16 rounds – so the first to nine wins.

“Premier matches will have 20s freezetimes, 1 overtime (the game ends as tie, if you tie the OT), and four 30s timeouts,” the dataminer added.

As noted, MR12 would be a bit of a departure from what players and fans have gotten used to over the last decade of CS:GO, but the success of Valorant going that route has set the path for the alternative.

Obviously, with this being a beta test, things are going to get ironed out as we go. MR12 will prompt a new way to balance in-game economy too, which will need figuring out. So, we’ll have to see how it goes.