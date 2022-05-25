CSGO coach Rejin returns to activity following near 20-month ESIC ban

Former mousesports coach Allan ‘Rejin’ Petersen has joined Endpoint after serving his near 20-month ban for using the spectator bug for competitive advantage, the British organization has announced.

Rejin was among the 37 CS:GO coaches who were banned in September 2020 by the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) for the use of the spectator bug in competitions.

He was found to have used the bug in seven matches between December 2017 and February 2019, during his time coaching Danish team Tricked. His initial three-year ban was reduced to 19.8 months following his confession and assistance in the investigation.

His ban was the second-longest punishment that the esports watchdog handed out in the scandal, behind only Russian coach Aleksandr ‘⁠zoneR⁠’ Bogatiryev’s three-year suspension.

During his time away from coaching, Rejin worked with MAD Lions as a team manager and then with Entropiq as the analyst for their secondary team, called Entropiq Prague.

Rejin named new Endpoint coach

The Danish coach will take over from Allan Hender, who leaves Endpoint after an eight-month stint with the organization. The British CS:GO analyst and content creator has announced his intention to be a full-time broadcaster again.

Rejin said that he is determined to repair his reputation after being involved in the coach bug scandal. Prior to his ban, he was widely regarded as one of the best coaches in Europe, helping MOUZ to win a number of international titles between April 2019 and September 2020.

“When Endpoint reached out and told me about their project and future, it was a no-brainer for me to say yes,” he said in a statement. “ I’m so excited to make my comeback on the server and guide the lads to greater success.

“I know in many eyes I have betrayed the scene and the community that I dearly love so much. I have learnt many valuable lessons the past two years. I need to earn my way back, and I will keep grinding and give back to the community.”

The news comes amid a period of uncertainty for Endpoint, whose team has been depleted to just four men following the benching of Jordanian player Mohammad ‘⁠BOROS⁠’ Malhas.

On May 19, Endpoint took part in the first European open qualifier for ESL Challenger Valencia 22 with two high-profile stand-ins: former Astralis and North player Markus ‘Kjaerbye’ Kjærbye, and ex-MAD Lions player Thomas ‘TMB’ Bundsbæk. The pair replaced Guy ‘Nertz’ Iluz, who was at a wedding, and BOROS.

Endpoint CS:GO roster