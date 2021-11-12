CSGO IS BACK! PGL Stockholm Major 2021… That’s A Wrap

CS:GO is truly back ⁠— The PGL Stockholm Major 2021 was a return to the big stage for players and fans alike. The event delivered as Natus Vincere finally walked home with s1mple’s first Major title, but the entire tournament was action-packed.

The PGL Stockholm Major 2021 was a trimphant return for CSGO. After two years without a Major, the 24-team tournament in Sweden was full of action, as crowds cheered on the world’s best on LAN in an action-packed fortnight of Counter-Strike.

Take a look back at the PGL Stockholm Major playoffs, and all the action that was, with our retrospective on the event.

