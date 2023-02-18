CS:GO analyst kassad promises $1k to team that eliminates Evil Geniuses at RMR qualifier

The North American RMR closed qualifier is underway as CS:GO teams like Evil Geniuses fight for a spot at the Blast Paris Major. Aleksandar ‘kassad’ Trifunović, a broadcast analyst, said on Twitter that he would give out $1,000 to the team that eliminated the North American team.

kassad has been openly critical of Evil Geniuses and the esports organization’s CS:GO project. EG signed two rosters, in addition to its main team, in June 2022 and said that it would be running a 15-man roster with three teams to develop more talent from within.

So far, that experiment has yet to bring results on the big stage. However, Evil Geniuses has promoted two players to its main CS:GO roster since the project began, with Jerric ‘wiz’ Jiang and Jadan ‘HexT’ Postma making it to the top.

kassad adds some spice toEvil Geniuses NA RMR qualifier run

Evil Geniuses are currently 1-1 in the North American RMR, with a win against REIGN and a loss against yur. Both are free-agent squads.

EG qualified for one CS:GO Major since the announcement of their expanded roster project, the IEM Rio Major in which they placed outside the top 20. The squad is currently ranked as the 22nd-best team in the world, according to HLTV.

kassad has been openly critical of EG management since the org reinvested into the esport. He is known for taking stabs at the org’s decision-makers on Twitter after losses, or their lack of engagement with the team online after losses to teams with lower profiles.

The broadcaster may have to put his money where his mouth is in the coming days as EG is set to face another free-agent team in Vendetta on February 18 and will have two more matches after for a shot at the closed portion of the qualifier. The team currently sits at 10th on the table, which is not high enough to qualify for the next part of the event.