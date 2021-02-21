Logo
Complexity’s X-Factor: How An Injured Sniper DOMINATED @ BLAST Spring Groups

Published: 21/Feb/2021 1:26

by Alan Bernal
Complexity’s dominance in the BLAST Spring Groups was fueled by AWPer Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev, who came back from injury to thrust his team to greater heights.

In Group B, Jason Lake’s CSGO team faced Team Vitality, Evil Geniuses, and G2 Esports. It was the only group that didn’t have a clear-cute favorite to come out on top, giving Complexity a window to make a splash against bigger teams.

Their performance against a surging Vitality roster was the first sign that poizon and co. weren’t going to roll over in the stacked event. The Bulgarian sniper was a menace after rejoining his team from injury, and that just seemed to power the rest of the comrades in battle.

It wasn’t long before poizon’s effect was being felt around the team. The space he and the AWP created for the rest of his team gave Justin ‘jks’ Savage and the rest of the roster room to operate.

Later on in the group stage, we saw Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke activate against G2 Esports. Complexity were firing each other up in Group B, handling all of Vitality, G2, and EG in 2-0 fashion.

While there’s going to be bigger competition in the BLAST Global Finals like FaZe Clan, Na’Vi, and BIG, the team’s 3-0 start to the group stage was indicative of their excellent form.

Poizon is only one player, but he’s providing the X-factor that made Complexity an incredibly formidable team in their BLAST campaign.

KennyS Is Holding G2 Back | Richard Lewis Reacts @ IEM Katowice

Published: 20/Feb/2021 21:11

by Alan Bernal
Since G2 Esports brought on Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač to breathe life back into their CSGO team, results have been exciting, but the org is still faltering with inconsistent performances and early event exits.

NiKo has been the same superstar that we knew him to be in FaZe Clan and the supporting cast has been clicking at their best with talent in every position.

From a tactically gifted, fragging IGL in Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isaković to their rock-solid support Rifler François ‘AmaNEk’ Delaunay, this team is loaded with raw firepower that can reasonably match the likes of even Astralis.

But Richard Lewis is noticing that French veteran Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub has been lackluster with his AWP as of late. The 25-year-old can still show signs of his 2015 form, but those peeks of brilliance are brief in their shine.

KennyS is a “shadow” of what he used to be, Lewis says. In the current CSGO meta, the best teams can’t afford to have an AWPer missing shots from the angles they hold, and KennyS has been struggling to connect.

As they are now, G2 have the capability to get to the IEM Katowice semis but that’s typically where they start to falter once they get into matchups with the bigger teams.

G2 founder Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez, the larger G2 Army, and CSGO as a whole loves KennyS, but another bad result at an impactful event could make the org have a deeper discussion of the AWPer’s place in the lineup.