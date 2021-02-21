Complexity’s X-Factor: How An Injured Sniper DOMINATED @ BLAST Spring Groups

Complexity’s dominance in the BLAST Spring Groups was fueled by AWPer Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev, who came back from injury to thrust his team to greater heights.

In Group B, Jason Lake’s CSGO team faced Team Vitality, Evil Geniuses, and G2 Esports. It was the only group that didn’t have a clear-cute favorite to come out on top, giving Complexity a window to make a splash against bigger teams.

Their performance against a surging Vitality roster was the first sign that poizon and co. weren’t going to roll over in the stacked event. The Bulgarian sniper was a menace after rejoining his team from injury, and that just seemed to power the rest of the comrades in battle.

It wasn’t long before poizon’s effect was being felt around the team. The space he and the AWP created for the rest of his team gave Justin ‘jks’ Savage and the rest of the roster room to operate.

Later on in the group stage, we saw Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke activate against G2 Esports. Complexity were firing each other up in Group B, handling all of Vitality, G2, and EG in 2-0 fashion.

While there’s going to be bigger competition in the BLAST Global Finals like FaZe Clan, Na’Vi, and BIG, the team’s 3-0 start to the group stage was indicative of their excellent form.

Poizon is only one player, but he’s providing the X-factor that made Complexity an incredibly formidable team in their BLAST campaign.