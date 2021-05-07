Can Astralis survive without Dev1ce? - Dexerto

Now that longtime Astralis star Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz has compled his stunning move to Ninjas in Pyjamas, the four-time Major winners will have to find a way to cope without their talisman in the lineup.

The CS:GO scene was sent into a whirlwind of shock when the news broke that dev1ce was moving to Ninja in Pyjamas, ending the Dane’s five-year spell with Astralis.

With dupreeh now moving to the AWPer role and gla1ve formulating new strategies, all eyes will be on Astralis to see how they bounce back from this massive roster change.

Discover more: Dev1ce’s craziest plays for Astralis