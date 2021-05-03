Dev1ce's craziest Astralis plays - Dexerto

With CS:GO legend Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz now playing for Ninjas in Pyjamas, it marks the end of his five-year stint with Astralis, so there’s no better time to look back at his most remarkable plays under the Danish banners.

Astralis has long been one of the most formidable CS:GO teams in the world, in large part, thanks to the unmistakable firepower of dev1ce. In leaving for NiP, the famed AWPer sent shockwaves throughout the scene.

Having won four Majors and two MVPs throughout his exceptional run, we’ve put together his best highlights from the Astralis leg of his career.

Advertisement

Discover more: Dev1ce’s SHOCK MOVE Will Ruin Astralis | Richard Lewis Reacts