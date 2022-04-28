BlameF: “Astralis can beat any team at the Major” | CSGO Interview

The PGL Antwerp Major 2022 is just around the corner and Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer can’t wait for his Astralis team to put their skills against the world’s best CS:GO teams.

Astralis aren’t the favorites to win the Antwerp Major, blameF said as much. But the 24-year-old Dane is confident the work the team’s put in makes them a big threat for anyone they may encounter in Belgium.

As far as blameF is concerned, Astralis success will come from stringing wins together rather than getting good matchups, and they can’t wait to take the field at the CSGO Major on May 9.

