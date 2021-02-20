BIG bottle it vs G2! Richard Lewis reacts at IEM Katowice - Dexerto

IEM Katowice is in full swing, and there is lots to unpack. Richard Lewis sits down to discuss what’s been going on in CSGO’s competitive sport, including one big team falling by the wayside.

Richard Lewis​ reacts to BIG’s IEM Katowice exit after a tough two series. Losing 2-0 to Heroic, they dropped straight into the Lower Bracket, where they’ve now been knocked out by a G2 side who are far from their best.

But why has this happened to BIG? Richard explains how they’ve let their Inferno form slip, and gives his opinion on what they can do going into their next event. Meanwhile, G2 has received a lifeline.

Typically relying on Florian ‘syrsoN’ Rische as the AWPer — who Richard believes is almost at a god-tier level of play — the match initially looked to be going very well for the German team. Using a floating style of play that has succeeded in nabbing them wins before, G2 was ultimately able to one-up BIG’s typically lucrative methods by pushing fast and getting a read on where their main competition, syrsoN, was going to be.

For Richard, it’s been a very weird couple of series for the usually on-form team, stating that, “they crashed out” and “they’re a better team than this.” What is BIG’s unfortunate fall, however, is G2’s ultimate lifeline, as they progress further into play.

For all CSGO news and events, stay tuned over at our dedicated page.