Best CSGO mouse, keyboard, headphones that the pros are using

The top players in CSGO know a thing or two about the right peripherals to have in order to get an edge in the popular Valve shooter, and here’s what they’ve been using so far in 2021.

Whether you’re trying to pick up a new mouse from a longtime trusted brand or want to experiment with a peripheral from a new player in the industry, there are a lot of things to consider when buying new gear.

Counter-Strike players are always looking to strike that perfect balance between comfort, price, and, of course, features. But the pool of options isn’t exactly small.

There are dozens of companies, who each have dozens of options in most price points. It’s why some people like to take a short cut and simply opt for what the pros are using in their setup.

Esports database, ProSettings, compiled what they’ve recorded from the competitive CSGO community and are starting to see different equipment being used in everything ranging from mouses to keyboards.

Although the year is short and new releases are sure to change some of these featured in the rankings, there are early trends for what professionals are carrying.

Here’s the breakdown:

Mouse

Zowie EC Logitech G Pro Wireless Zowie FK Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Keyboard

HyperX Alloy FPS (+FPS Pro) XTRFY K2 RGB Logitech G Pro X Razer Blackwidow

Headset

HyperX Cloud II Logitech G Pro X HyperX Cloud Alpha Sennheiser GSP 600

Monitors

Zowie XL2546 Zowie XL2540 Zowie XL2546K ASUS PG259QN

Mousepads

SteelSeries QCK Heavy Zowie G-SR Zowie G-SR-SE Logitech G640

As far as which one is best for you, there’s no better test than getting to use the equipment in person. But since that might be difficult for many, then you can at least get a cheat sheet for what the top tier players are already using.

ProSettings said that in some categories, like mousepads, some of these stats could be attributed to what people are already used to.

Regardless, if you are on the market for your next upgrade or simply don’t know where to start researching for the best CSGO gear you can get, then it’s good to see what the pros are taking into their games.