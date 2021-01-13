Logo
Best CSGO mouse, keyboard, headphones that the pros are using

Published: 13/Jan/2021 4:27

by Alan Bernal
csgo best mouse keyboard monitor
Valve / Zowie / Logitech

The top players in CSGO know a thing or two about the right peripherals to have in order to get an edge in the popular Valve shooter, and here’s what they’ve been using so far in 2021.

Whether you’re trying to pick up a new mouse from a longtime trusted brand or want to experiment with a peripheral from a new player in the industry, there are a lot of things to consider when buying new gear.

Counter-Strike players are always looking to strike that perfect balance between comfort, price, and, of course, features. But the pool of options isn’t exactly small.

There are dozens of companies, who each have dozens of options in most price points. It’s why some people like to take a short cut and simply opt for what the pros are using in their setup.

Esports database, ProSettings, compiled what they’ve recorded from the competitive CSGO community and are starting to see different equipment being used in everything ranging from mouses to keyboards.

Although the year is short and new releases are sure to change some of these featured in the rankings, there are early trends for what professionals are carrying.

Here’s the breakdown:

Mouse

  1. Zowie EC
  2. Logitech G Pro Wireless
  3. Zowie FK
  4. Logitech G Pro X Superlight

best csgo mouse

Keyboard

  1. HyperX Alloy FPS (+FPS Pro)
  2. XTRFY K2 RGB
  3. Logitech G Pro X
  4. Razer Blackwidow

best csgo keyboards

Headset

  1. HyperX Cloud II
  2. Logitech G Pro X
  3. HyperX Cloud Alpha
  4. Sennheiser GSP 600

best headsets csgo pc

Monitors

  1. Zowie XL2546
  2. Zowie XL2540
  3. Zowie XL2546K
  4. ASUS PG259QN

best monitor csgo pc

Mousepads

  1. SteelSeries QCK Heavy
  2. Zowie G-SR
  3. Zowie G-SR-SE
  4. Logitech G640

best mousepads for pc csgo

As far as which one is best for you, there’s no better test than getting to use the equipment in person. But since that might be difficult for many, then you can at least get a cheat sheet for what the top tier players are already using.

ProSettings said that in some categories, like mousepads, some of these stats could be attributed to what people are already used to.

Regardless, if you are on the market for your next upgrade or simply don’t know where to start researching for the best CSGO gear you can get, then it’s good to see what the pros are taking into their games.

Team Envy officially releases full CSGO roster

Published: 11/Jan/2021 22:58

by Bill Cooney
Adela Sznajder / Dreamhack
American esports organization Team Envy has officially released every member of their CSGO squad, but the move doesn’t really come as much of a surprise.

Envy has been one of the most well-known esports orgs in the CSGO scene since 2015, but with the wild year esports has gone through, some insiders are claiming that it’s no longer financially profitable to operate a professional Counter-Strike team.

One of those was Envy owner Mike ‘hastr0’ Rufail, who likened running a CS team to “lighting money on fire” in the current moment.

“Operating almost any CS team is lighting money on fire right now,” hastr0 wrote just a few days before the news broke. “There are no underlying assets that support the spend where top player salaries are. I’m sure you could run a fantastic team if you had unlimited cash, but what happens when you can’t cover your cost?”

With that on the table, it’s no surprise that Team Envy announced they would be officially disbanding, and placing their entire roster on the transfer list on January 11.

This means that players Thomas ‘Thomas’ Utting, Nikola ‘LEGIJA’ Ninic, Michal ‘MICHU’ Muller, Bugra ‘Calyx’ Arkin, Noah ‘Nifty’ Francis, and coach Jakub ‘kuben’ Gurczynski will all have to find new teams going forward.

While the news is certainly disappointing to Envy CSGO fans, hastr0 didn’t rule out a return to the esport for the org in the future after a “hard reset.”

“Let’s be honest, we haven’t performed the best in CS for a while after being former world champions with our great French rosters,” Rufail wrote on Twitter after the news broke. “It was time for a hard reset and we are performing at a top level in so many other games right now. Will keep you guys posted.”

It’s still unknown where any of the former players or coaches will end up following this shakeup, but be sure to stick with Dexerto for all the latest CSGO esports updates as we head into what could be a wild 2021.