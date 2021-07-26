Astralis pick up Lucky for CSGO roster

Esports behemoths Astralis have signed rising star Philip ‘Lucky’ Ewald to their competitive CSGO roster, filling the void left by Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz.

He’ll be playing in the AWP position, taking over from div1ce.

The deal is a transfer from his current team, Tricked Esports.

When it comes to dominance in CSGO, Astralis stand above the rest, but they have wobbled in recent months. The iconic roster has undergone a few changes and now they are injecting some fresh blood by adding 18-year-old Lucky to their starting roster.

Moving over from Tricked Esports, the AWPer has risen to prominence during his short career and should help fill the void from dev1ce’s move to NiP.

Lucky: “people are going to compare me to dev1ce”

Speaking about the transfer, Lucky notes that: “I have really enjoyed my time in Tricked and I have a lot to thank them for. When Astralis comes knocking, everything changes, though. It’s without a doubt one of the most professional organizations and I already feel welcome and part of the family.

“I have a lot to learn at Astralis. From their extensive playbook to everything going on outside the game. It will be a new feeling to be at a place where people have strong opinions about everything, we do, but I’m super excited to get started.

“Most of all I want to show the many Astralis fans that I’ll give it everything to help the team and my teammates.”

He also addresses the elephant in the room, replacing Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz. “I know some people are going to compare me to ‘dev1ce’ but no one can do what he does. I hope I’ll be able to show who I am, though, and I will work hard to contribute to the team in my own way,” he added.

What’s next for Astralis?

With BLAST Premier: Fall on the horizon, Lucky and the team will be gearing up to secure their spot in the Blast World Finals.

Astralis CSGO roster