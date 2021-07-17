Stockholm mayor’s last-ditch effort could save CSGO’s PGL Major 2021

The PGL Stockholm CS:GO Major is in trouble for 2021. However, Stockholm mayor Anna König Jerlmyr could save it, pleading with the Swedish government to let esports stars get visas to compete.

Dota 2’s premier tournament, The International 10, was supposed to be held in Stockholm this year.

However, it was moved to Bucharest after the government decided it wasn’t a valid sporting event and chose not to give it the exemption needed in order to take place during the global health crisis.

Now, it seems like CSGO’s PGL Major 2021, which was also set to be held in Stockholm, could have a similar fate. But the city’s mayor is making a last-ditch effort that could save it.

Advertisement

Anna König Jerlmyr penned an open letter — shared on the Ninjas in Pyjama’s Twitter account — to the Swedish government, urging them to allow esports to return to LAN in the Scandinavian nation.

“We are proud about the fact that you, the organizers, chose Sweden and Stockholm,” she said. “It gives an opportunity for thousands of visitors to see their heroes from all over the world here in our capital.”

“Esports is growing fast and letting the world come to Stockholm, for this reason, is considerable… I am determined to do everything in my power to avoid a situation where the government is about to repeat the same mistake it did a couple of weeks ago when The International moved abroad.

Advertisement

Read More: How to watch IEM Cologne 2021

“To solve the situation, I have, among other things, written to the responsible ministers to make them understand the seriousness of the situation.

“Hopefully, we get a solution so that the event can be held in Avicii Arena as planned.”

In addition to contacting the relevant authorities, the mayor has also organized a meeting with E-sportförbundet, the Swedish esports federation, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and tournament organizers PGL to figure out the best strategy moving forward.

With CS:GO fans itching for a Major — the last one was Berlin 2019 after the Rio Major planned for 2020 was canceled — this could be the only way a Major takes place before 2022.