Astralis’ dev1ce set to play first CSGO tournament after year-long break

Astralis star Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz is poised to make his long-awaited return to action after taking a break from competitive CS:GO due to mental health reasons.

dev1ce moved back to Astralis at the end of October after less than 18 months in NIP’s ranks, bringing an end to a disappointing stint with the Swedish giants that fell short of everyone’s expectations.

The 27-year-old AWPer missed Elisa Masters Espoo, a 12-team tournament in Finland, where he was replaced by Astralis’ academy player Kristoffer ‘kristou’ Aamand. Kasper Hvidt, Astralis’ Director of Sports, said that the organization had time “to do things right” without rushing the player back into action.

Last week, he took part in Astralis’ tour of Denmark, which culminated in a signing session at the Royal Arena, the venue of the BLAST Premier Fall Final.

Astralis have now announced that dev1ce will return to the server in the playoff stages of CCT North Europe Series 2, an online tournament that began on November 24 and will run through December 7.

The $50,000 competition, which will also feature teams like OG, GamerLegion and HEET, will mark dev1ce’s return to action after almost a year out of the game due to mental health reasons. He played his final match for NIP on December 5 in the quarter-finals of IEM Fall 2021 before returning home due to medical reasons.

In a recent interview with Dexerto, dev1ce said that he still believed his ability is “at an elite level”, though he warned that it could take some time to rediscover his best shape. The Danish player has the second-most MVP medals in the CS:GO scene at 19, only two behind record-holder Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev.

