IEM Sydney 2023: Results, schedule, stream, teams & more

Arena of IEM Sydney 2019ESL

IEM is finally coming back to Sydney for 2023, and Counter-Strike 2 is being played for the first time in the Tier One level. Here is everything you need to know about the first CS2 LAN event. 

The last time IEM came to Sydney was in 2019, and it was there when Team Liquid started their legendary Intel Grand Slam run, winning four ESL tournaments in a row. Now, four years removed from the last, IEM Sydney is coming back. 

However, the landscape of CS has drastically changed, with new dynasties being formed, and a whole new game in Counter-Strike 2 being played at IEM Sydney for the game’s first Tier One LAN event. 

Whoever wins IEM Sydney 2023 will write their name in history as the first team to win a CS2 LAN tournament so the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Here’s everything you need to know about 2023 IEM Sydney:

IEM Sydney 2023: Stream

The tournament will be streamed live on ESL’s official CS Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience. It is also available on their YouTube channel. 

If you’ve missed a match, you can check out the ESL CS YouTube channel for all the VODs. 

In addition to the official English stream, there will be various other streams in different languages. 

IEM Sydney 2023: Dates, format and venues

IEM Sydney runs from October 16 through October 22, all taking place in ICC Sydney. 

You can find all the dates below: 

  • Group Stage: October 16-19 
  • Playoffs: October 20-22

Unlike previous IEM Sydney’s where the group stage had an audience, 2023’s will only field an audience during the last three days of the Playoffs.

Group Stage (October 16-19)

  • 16 teams are put into two 8-team double-elimination groups
  • Opening matches are Bo1. and the all following matches are Bo3
  • The top three teams from each group qualify to the playoffs
  • Group stage winners advance to the semifinals as first seed
  • Group stage runners-up qualify for the quarterfinals as second-seed
  • Group stage third-place teams qualify for the quarterfinals as third-seed

 Playoffs (October 20-22)

  • All six qualified teams are placed into a single elimination bracket
  • All matches are Bo3

IEM Sydney 2023: Schedule and results

Group Stage (October 16-19)

Group AGroup B
VitalityENCE
BetBoomLynn Vision
FaZeCloud9
GamerLegionFnatic
NAVIMonte
ApeksComplexity
VERTEXGrayhound
MOUZG2

Day 1: October 16

StageMatchPTETGMT
Upper Round 1NAVI vs Apeks5 PM8 PM12 AM
Upper Round 1VERTEX vs MOUZ5 PM8 PM12 AM
Upper Round 1Vitality vs BetBoom6:15 PM9:15 PM1:15 AM
Upper Round 1FaZe vs GamerLegion6:15 PM9:15 PM1:15 AM
Upper Round 1ENCE vs Lynn Vision7:30 PM10:30 PM2:30 AM
Upper Round 1Cloud9 vs Fnatic7:30 PM10:30 PM2:30 AM
Upper Round 1G2 vs Grayhound8:45 PM11:45 PM3:45 AM
Upper Round 1Monte vs Complexity8:45 PM11:45 PM3:45 AM
Upper Round 2TBD vs TBD10 PM1 AM5 AM
Lower Round 1TBD vs TBD10 PM1 AM5 AM
Upper Round 2TBD vs TBD1:30 AM4:30 AM8:30 AM
Lower Round 1TBD vs TBD1:30 AM4:30 AM8:30 AM

Day 2: October 17

StageMatchPTETGMT
Lower Round 1TBD vs TBD6:30 PM9:30 PM1:30 AM
Lower Round 1TBD vs TBD6:30 PM9:30 PM1:30 AM
Upper Round 2TBD vs TBD10 PM1 AM5 AM
Lower Round 2TBD vs TBD10 PM1 AM5 AM
Upper Round 2TBD vs TBD1:30 AM4:30 AM8:30 AM
Lower Round 2TBD vs TBD1:30 AM4:30 AM8:30 AM

Day 3: October 18

StageMatchPTETGMT
Lower Round 2TBD vs TBD6:30 PM9:30 PM1:30 AM
Lower Round 2TBD vs TBD6:30 PM9:30 PM1:30 AM
Upper FinalTBD vs TBD10 PM1 AM5 AM
Lower FinalTBD vs TBD10 PM1 AM5 AM
Upper FinalTBD vs TBD1:30 AM4:30 AM8:30 AM
Upper FinalTBD vs TBD1:30 AM4:30 AM8:30 AM

IEM Sydney 2023: Teams and rosters

Six of the 17 teams were invited as ESL Partnered teams, with Grayhound getting a Local Hero Invite. The rest of the teams qualified either through their place in the ESL World Ranking or through regional qualifiers. 

No team has direct qualification to the playoffs, meaning everyone will need to earn their place through the group stages. 

TeamQualified fromPlayers
ENCEESL Partner TeamSnappi, dycha, maden, SunPayus, NertZ
FaZeESL Partner Teamrain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, ropz
G2 EsportsESL Partner TeamhuNter-, NiKo, m0NESY, jks, HooXi
MOUZESL Partner Teamfrozen, torzsi, xertioN, siuhy, Jimpphat
NAVIESL Partner Teams1mple, b1t, Aleksib, jL, iM
Vitality ESL Partner TeamapEX, ZywOo, Magisk, Spinx, flameZ
Cloud9 ESL World Rankingsh1ro, Ax1Le, HObbit, electroNic, Perfecto
GamerLegionESL World Rankingisak, acoR, Keoz, volt, Snax
MonteESL World RankingWoro2k, DemQQ, kRaSnaL, sdy, br0
FnaticESL World RankingKRIMZ, mezii, roeJ, afro, dexter
Grayhound Local Hero InviteSico, INS, aliStair, Liazz, Vexite
ApeksEuropean Qualifiernawwk, jkaem, kyxsan, CacaNito, sense
BetBoomEuropean Qualifiernafany, KaiR0N-, s1ren, zorte, danistzz
Complexity North American QualiferJT, floppy, Grim, hallzerk, EliGE
Lynn Vision GamingAsian Qualifierwestmelon, z4kr, Starry, EmiliaQAQ, Jee
VERTEX EsportsOceanic Qualifierpz, BRACE, malta, ADDICT, HaZR

