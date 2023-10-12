IEM Sydney 2023: Results, schedule, stream, teams & more

IEM is finally coming back to Sydney for 2023, and Counter-Strike 2 is being played for the first time in the Tier One level. Here is everything you need to know about the first CS2 LAN event.

The last time IEM came to Sydney was in 2019, and it was there when Team Liquid started their legendary Intel Grand Slam run, winning four ESL tournaments in a row. Now, four years removed from the last, IEM Sydney is coming back.

However, the landscape of CS has drastically changed, with new dynasties being formed, and a whole new game in Counter-Strike 2 being played at IEM Sydney for the game’s first Tier One LAN event.

Whoever wins IEM Sydney 2023 will write their name in history as the first team to win a CS2 LAN tournament so the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Here’s everything you need to know about 2023 IEM Sydney:

IEM Sydney 2023: Stream

The tournament will be streamed live on ESL’s official CS Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience. It is also available on their YouTube channel.

If you’ve missed a match, you can check out the ESL CS YouTube channel for all the VODs.

In addition to the official English stream, there will be various other streams in different languages.

IEM Sydney runs from October 16 through October 22, all taking place in ICC Sydney.

You can find all the dates below:

Group Stage: October 16-19

October 16-19 Playoffs: October 20-22

Unlike previous IEM Sydney’s where the group stage had an audience, 2023’s will only field an audience during the last three days of the Playoffs.

Group Stage (October 16-19)

16 teams are put into two 8-team double-elimination groups

Opening matches are Bo1. and the all following matches are Bo3

The top three teams from each group qualify to the playoffs

Group stage winners advance to the semifinals as first seed

Group stage runners-up qualify for the quarterfinals as second-seed

Group stage third-place teams qualify for the quarterfinals as third-seed

Playoffs (October 20-22)

All six qualified teams are placed into a single elimination bracket

All matches are Bo3

IEM Sydney 2023: Schedule and results

Group Stage (October 16-19)

Group A Group B Vitality ENCE BetBoom Lynn Vision FaZe Cloud9 GamerLegion Fnatic NAVI Monte Apeks Complexity VERTEX Grayhound MOUZ G2

Day 1: October 16

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Round 1 NAVI vs Apeks 5 PM 8 PM 12 AM Upper Round 1 VERTEX vs MOUZ 5 PM 8 PM 12 AM Upper Round 1 Vitality vs BetBoom 6:15 PM 9:15 PM 1:15 AM Upper Round 1 FaZe vs GamerLegion 6:15 PM 9:15 PM 1:15 AM Upper Round 1 ENCE vs Lynn Vision 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 2:30 AM Upper Round 1 Cloud9 vs Fnatic 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 2:30 AM Upper Round 1 G2 vs Grayhound 8:45 PM 11:45 PM 3:45 AM Upper Round 1 Monte vs Complexity 8:45 PM 11:45 PM 3:45 AM Upper Round 2 TBD vs TBD 10 PM 1 AM 5 AM Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 10 PM 1 AM 5 AM Upper Round 2 TBD vs TBD 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 8:30 AM Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 8:30 AM

Day 2: October 17

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 1:30 AM Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 1:30 AM Upper Round 2 TBD vs TBD 10 PM 1 AM 5 AM Lower Round 2 TBD vs TBD 10 PM 1 AM 5 AM Upper Round 2 TBD vs TBD 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 8:30 AM Lower Round 2 TBD vs TBD 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 8:30 AM

Day 3: October 18

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 2 TBD vs TBD 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 1:30 AM Lower Round 2 TBD vs TBD 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 1:30 AM Upper Final TBD vs TBD 10 PM 1 AM 5 AM Lower Final TBD vs TBD 10 PM 1 AM 5 AM Upper Final TBD vs TBD 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 8:30 AM Upper Final TBD vs TBD 1:30 AM 4:30 AM 8:30 AM

IEM Sydney 2023: Teams and rosters

Six of the 17 teams were invited as ESL Partnered teams, with Grayhound getting a Local Hero Invite. The rest of the teams qualified either through their place in the ESL World Ranking or through regional qualifiers.

No team has direct qualification to the playoffs, meaning everyone will need to earn their place through the group stages.

