FaZe Clan announces newest addition to CS2 roster

FaZe Clan has announced its newest CS2 member after the departure of Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken.

FaZe Clan is coming off an impressive 2023 season in which the team won four S-tier tournaments and a top-eight placement at the Paris Major.

The team ended the season with three back-to-back trophies at IEM Sydney, the Thunderpick World Championships, and the CS Asia Championships. FaZe also placed second in the Blast Premier Fall Final, losing to Team Vitality in the Grand Final

The organization parted ways with Twistzz on December 1 as the Canadian has been linked to a move back to Team Liquid. Now, FaZe have announced his replacement.

FaZe Clan announces new player to its CS2 roster

FaZe revealed that David ‘frozen’ Čerňanský, who was a member of MOUZ, has joined the CS2 squad. The Slovak player is 21 years old and has been a part of MOUZ, previously mousesports, since 2019.

One of his biggest achievements so far as a player has been winning Flashpoint Season three in 2021 and earning the MVP title of that league. frozen’s recent accomplishments include a second-place finish at the CS Asia Championship and winning ESL Pro League Season 18.

He was also named the 17th-best player of 2022 by HLTV.

With the addition of frozen, FaZe Clan is now an all-European lineup. The team has gone through a slight shuffle in terms of staff behind the scenes, with Filip ‘NEO’ Kubski joining on as an interim head coach before earning full-time status in November.

Unlike other squads that are revamping their rosters thanks to the changes brought on by the transition from CS:GO to CS2, FaZe seems content to only make one roster move so far.

FaZe Clan’s roster is now as follows: