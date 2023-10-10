Counter-Strike 2 October 9 patch notes: Hitbox alignment fixes, map tweaks, more
The latest Counter-Strike 2 update has been deployed on October 9, bringing further refinements and fixes. Here’s everything you need to know about the CS2 October 9 patch notes.
While Counter-Strike 2 officially launched on September 27, players have been running into all kinds of wacky issues, glitches, and general problems that have even led to pro players advising, “Don’t play this s**t game” right now. Yet Valve has been dedicated to ironing out the wrinkles as quickly as possible.
The October 9 update is no exception. This patch addresses a variety of concerns, including the severe hitbox misalignment issue that raised concerns over how ready the game would be for IEM Sydney on October 20.
Today’s patch also includes fixes for graphical glitches like the odd appearance of feet when viewed through a scope, to animation inconsistencies that affected the game’s realism and flow. Mirage, Vertigo, and Nuke will receive small fixes and tweaks. Additionally, an official matchmaking datacenter has been introduced in Chengdu, China. promising smoother gameplay for players in that region.
Counter-Strike 2 October 9 Patch Notes
Check out the full Counter-Strike 2 patch notes for the October 9 update below:
Graphics
- Fixed a case where feet would appear black when looking down at them through a scope
- Fixed a memory leak due to particles
Animation
- Fixed several hitbox alignment bugs
- Fixed knife spinning not feeling as fast as in CS:GO
- Fixed the bolt not moving during the M4A4 and M4A1-S deployment animations
- Fixed a bug where weapon inspect could interrupt the silencer toggle animation
Maps
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to Mirage, Vertigo, and Nuke
Misc
- Fixed several bugs with “Looking to Play”
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and stickers
- Fixed a bug where loadout changes weren’t saved if the game was closed shortly after making changes
- Fixed a bug where Steam Friends’ match status was delayed or missing
- CPU performance improvements for weapon tracers
- Added an official matchmaking datacenter in Chengdu, China