Counter-Strike 2 October 9 patch notes: Hitbox alignment fixes, map tweaks, more

The latest Counter-Strike 2 update has been deployed on October 9, bringing further refinements and fixes. Here’s everything you need to know about the CS2 October 9 patch notes.

While Counter-Strike 2 officially launched on September 27, players have been running into all kinds of wacky issues, glitches, and general problems that have even led to pro players advising, “Don’t play this s**t game” right now. Yet Valve has been dedicated to ironing out the wrinkles as quickly as possible.

The October 9 update is no exception. This patch addresses a variety of concerns, including the severe hitbox misalignment issue that raised concerns over how ready the game would be for IEM Sydney on October 20.

Today’s patch also includes fixes for graphical glitches like the odd appearance of feet when viewed through a scope, to animation inconsistencies that affected the game’s realism and flow. Mirage, Vertigo, and Nuke will receive small fixes and tweaks. Additionally, an official matchmaking datacenter has been introduced in Chengdu, China. promising smoother gameplay for players in that region.

Counter-Strike 2 October 9 Patch Notes

Check out the full Counter-Strike 2 patch notes for the October 9 update below:

Graphics

Fixed a case where feet would appear black when looking down at them through a scope

Fixed a memory leak due to particles

Animation

Fixed several hitbox alignment bugs

Fixed knife spinning not feeling as fast as in CS:GO

Fixed the bolt not moving during the M4A4 and M4A1-S deployment animations

Fixed a bug where weapon inspect could interrupt the silencer toggle animation

Maps

Various bug fixes and tweaks to Mirage, Vertigo, and Nuke

Misc