Counter-Strike 2 players want Valve to bring back popular festive feature: “Pallet of Presents”

With Christmas right around the corner, Counter-Strike 2 players have expressed a desire for the return of the popular random gifting feature, the “Pallet of Presents”, from previous holiday events.

CS2 Players discussed the holiday feature, which was last available in the game’s 2013 Giftsplosion event, in a Reddit thread, with some expressing a desire to see it return.

The “Pallet of Presents”, as the name suggests, is an old holiday item, which grants up to nine players a random gift when opened.

The drop also had a cosmetic effect, turning the player who uses the pallet into an animation of Santa delivering presents.

Valve/Counter-Strike 2 Players would like to see the gifting item return to the game over the holidays, albeit in a different form.

“I think they’d be fun,” said one user, before adding the caveat that they’d need to drop good items, with the majority of thread participants involved in the discussion saying they wanted to see it returned “in a changed form”.

One suggestion was for all players to receive a key to open their own case, while another idea self-described as “controversial” was for players to choose a skin from their own library to gift to a friend.

Another user lamented the item’s use by bad faith actors in the past: “I remember when they increased in price because people start promoting gambling sites through them.”

Valve/Counter-Strike 2 Counter-Strike 2’s recent release may not have left time for the development of holiday events.

“I don’t think it’s possible since Valve is an indie game company,” said another user; referencing a popular meme used in gaming circles when larger companies blame lack of resources or staff for a failure to include requested features.

There hasn’t been any word on an official holiday event for CS2 yet this year, it’s possible that with the game’s recent public release Valve has a quiet Christmas planned for the title.