Counter-Strike 2 players impersonating Michael Jackson with insane peek exploit

Counter-Strike 2 players are impersonating Michael Jackson in-game with an exploit that allows them to lean while peeking.

When it comes down to Counter-Strike there are a lot of ways to peek an enemy. Be it jiggle peeking, crouch peeking, and especially wide peeking. Many of the different methods have various nicknames from the community.

Be it the Xantares peek, named after the CS pro for his love of quick peeking, or the Ferarri peek, named for the speed in which pro players would wide peek and kill an enemy, fans get creative.

However, with Counter-Strike 2 now out, it seems we have a new way of peeking, the Michael Jackson peek. Although, this one appears to be a devious bug.

The Michael Jackson peek was first uncovered by a player on the CSGO subreddit in which an enemy could be seen leaning while peeking, a mechanic very much not intended in CS2. Naturally, seeing an enemy pull off this peek could throw off the aim of any other player.

Once the clip started spreading around, a player on the CSGO forum decided to create a config to allow others to pull off the Michael Jackson peek consistently, allowing anyone to easily lean while peeking.

Naturally, the community used the fact that you can lean in CS2 to create hilarious clips. From absolutely wrecking enemies with the unorthodox peek to making their characters hip dance.

Even Valve got in on the joke, changing their Twitter banner to include a tiny Michael Jackson as a nod to the joke.

However, at the end of the day, the Michael Jackson peek is a bug and will most likely be patched out in a future update. So moonwalk and lean like MJ all you can before it’s all gone.