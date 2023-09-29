Counter-Strike 2 players frustrated as game launches with key feature “broken”

Counter-Strike 2 has launched with a key feature, the surrender option, being “broken” as it traps players in the server.

Counter-Strike 2 has finally officially launched, with the wider world finally having a chance to check out Valve’s vision of CS in Source 2. However, with a new game release, there are always a few hiccups.

From being unable to change the View model to left-handed, to the plethora of missing game modes from CSGO, there’s plenty not quite right with the new sequel.

Article continues after ad

Now, another hiccup has been discovered by players upon loading into CS2’s official launch, you can’t surrender a match unless you have all five members on your team.

Article continues after ad

With multiple posts on the relevant Counter-Strike subreddits, players are reporting that even though they had the majority of the vote, they still couldn’t surrender their games, due to the fact they were missing members.

Many of the gamers reported that their teammates didn’t merely disconnect, rather, they abandoned the game, yet the bug still didn’t allow the rest of the team to surrender their game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It seems CS2 is treating the abandoned members as players who abstained from voting, which automatically refuses to let your team surrender as all players need to vote.

This isn’t the first surrender-related bug CS2 has encountered. Around early September, just as Valve was gearing up for CS2’s release, players reported that if only one player voted yes to surrender, the game would immediately end and count as a loss.

Article continues after ad

That bug would happen regardless of if more people voted to not surrender. This bug is no longer in the game, however, it has seemingly been replaced with the bug that doesn’t allow players to surrender games despite a majority vote.

Article continues after ad

Valve hasn’t yet addressed this particular issue but we’ll be sure to keep you posted with any new updates.