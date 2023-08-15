Counter-Strike 2 August 15 patch notes: Competitive disabled, Italy arrives, more
Counter-Strike 2’s August 15 patch notes are here and the latest update just disabled Competitive and Private matchmaking. Topping it off, Italy is also replacing Anubis and Ancients. Here’s the full rundown.
As we grow closer to the full launch of Counter-Strike 2 sometime this Summer, Valve has been regularly releasing updates and tweaking its closed beta, and the August 15 update is no different.
Despite being a smaller patch in the grand scheme, it nonetheless brings a fair few changes you’ll want to be wary of. Namely, Competitive and Private Matchmaking have been disabled in the limited test. Valve did not clarify why at this point in time.
Additionally, both Anubis and Ancient have been removed with Italy replacing them across Deathmatch and Casual.
And smoke clouds have had a slight tweak as well, now being wider in shape but not as tall as they used to be.
Here are the full details of the August 15 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2.
Counter-Strike 2 August 15 patch notes
Gameplay
- Competitive and Private Matchmaking are currently disabled in the Limited Test
- Minor adjustments to smoke cloud shape
Maps
- Added Italy to Deathmatch and Casual game modes
- Removed Anubis and Ancient
Economy
- Unified StatTrak position on both CS2 M4 models to not occlude stickers
- Adjusted sticker sizes on CS2 M4A4 so they no longer overlap
Miscellaneous
- Updated hostage models
Sound
- Audio mix tweaks and adjustments
Workshop Tools
- Added support for multiple team introduction variants