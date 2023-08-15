Counter-Strike 2 August 15 patch notes: Competitive disabled, Italy arrives, more

Counter-Strike 2’s August 15 patch notes are here and the latest update just disabled Competitive and Private matchmaking. Topping it off, Italy is also replacing Anubis and Ancients. Here’s the full rundown.

As we grow closer to the full launch of Counter-Strike 2 sometime this Summer, Valve has been regularly releasing updates and tweaking its closed beta, and the August 15 update is no different.

Despite being a smaller patch in the grand scheme, it nonetheless brings a fair few changes you’ll want to be wary of. Namely, Competitive and Private Matchmaking have been disabled in the limited test. Valve did not clarify why at this point in time.

Additionally, both Anubis and Ancient have been removed with Italy replacing them across Deathmatch and Casual.

And smoke clouds have had a slight tweak as well, now being wider in shape but not as tall as they used to be.

Here are the full details of the August 15 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2.

Counter-Strike 2 August 15 patch notes

Gameplay

Competitive and Private Matchmaking are currently disabled in the Limited Test

Minor adjustments to smoke cloud shape

Maps

Added Italy to Deathmatch and Casual game modes

Removed Anubis and Ancient

Economy

Unified StatTrak position on both CS2 M4 models to not occlude stickers

Adjusted sticker sizes on CS2 M4A4 so they no longer overlap

Miscellaneous

Updated hostage models

Sound

Audio mix tweaks and adjustments

Workshop Tools