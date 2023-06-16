Counter-Strike 2 June 16 patch notes: Zeus skins, visual improvements, bug fixes, more

Counter-Strike 2 has just released a new patch notes, here is all you need to know of the June 16 patch which has added a Zeus workshop submission list for Zeus skins, some visual improvements, and bug fixes.

We are in the twilight days of CSGO as Valve gears up for Counter-Strike 2’s summer release in the coming months. As a result, we have been getting quite a few patch notes from Valve in a effort to polish the beta as much as possible.

In the latest batch of patch notes, we have gotten a update the future Zeus skins coming into the game, some visual improvements to weapons, and bug fixes.

So here is all you need to know of the Counter-Strike 2 June 16 patch notes.

Counter-Strike 2 June 16 patch notes

Miscellaneous

Fixed auto rebuy not working if you survived through the Deathmatch warmup

Pressing the jump key to respawn in Deathmatch no longer results in an actual jump

The buy menu now closes on right mouse button down instead of up

Refunds are now correctly accounted for when tracking total money spent by user

Fixed bad kerning in accolade descriptions

Fixed aspect ratio for workshop submission screenshot

Carious improvements to the look of the M249, MP5-SD, Desert Eagles, Dual Elites, and Tazer/Zeus x27

Addes Zeus x27 to workshop submission weapon list

Maps

Mirage