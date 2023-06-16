Counter-Strike 2 June 16 patch notes: Zeus skins, visual improvements, bug fixes, more
Counter-Strike 2 has just released a new patch notes, here is all you need to know of the June 16 patch which has added a Zeus workshop submission list for Zeus skins, some visual improvements, and bug fixes.
We are in the twilight days of CSGO as Valve gears up for Counter-Strike 2’s summer release in the coming months. As a result, we have been getting quite a few patch notes from Valve in a effort to polish the beta as much as possible.
In the latest batch of patch notes, we have gotten a update the future Zeus skins coming into the game, some visual improvements to weapons, and bug fixes.
So here is all you need to know of the Counter-Strike 2 June 16 patch notes.
Counter-Strike 2 June 16 patch notes
Miscellaneous
- Fixed auto rebuy not working if you survived through the Deathmatch warmup
- Pressing the jump key to respawn in Deathmatch no longer results in an actual jump
- The buy menu now closes on right mouse button down instead of up
- Refunds are now correctly accounted for when tracking total money spent by user
- Fixed bad kerning in accolade descriptions
- Fixed aspect ratio for workshop submission screenshot
- Carious improvements to the look of the M249, MP5-SD, Desert Eagles, Dual Elites, and Tazer/Zeus x27
- Addes Zeus x27 to workshop submission weapon list
Maps
Mirage
- Various map fixes