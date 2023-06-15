Counter-Strike 2 June 15 patch notes: Bug fixes, quality of life updates, more
Here is all you need to know of the June 15 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2, as Valve sought to fix up a few bugs and bring in some new quality-of-life changes.
We are in the twilight days of CSGO as Valve gears up for a summer release of Counter-Strike 2 in the coming months, and it seems the devs are looking to polish the new game up as much as possible before its release.
In the latest patch for Counter-Strike 2, they’ve fixed up a few bugs, added a number of quality-of-life updates, and patched out a potentially game-breaking bug on Mirage that makes the whole server lag.
Here is all you need to know about the most recent update:
Counter-Strike 2 June 15 patch notes
Maps
Mirage:
- Fixed a spot near bench that caused the server to lag
- Fixed various strange wallbangs
- Adjusted end-of-match screen
Buy Menu
- Fixed some edge case issues with sell back
- Buy menu color now matches with cl_hud_color
Loadout
- Fixed edge cases with inspecting items
- Fixed a bad interaction between the acknowledge panel and inventory
- Fixed a glitch while refreshing the loadout tab
- Fixed some localization bugs
- Fixed various crash
Miscellaneous
- Fixed movement bug that would cause a slide along curbs in Dust 2
- Flashbangs can be redeployed after thrown so that players can quickly throw multiple in sequence
- Reduced the single-frame flash effect when zooming out with sniper rifles
And that is all there is to know of the June 15 patch for Counter-Strike 2. If you would like to follow our game coverage, you can find it here.