Counter-Strike 2 June 15 patch notes: Bug fixes, quality of life updates, more

Valve

Here is all you need to know of the June 15 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2, as Valve sought to fix up a few bugs and bring in some new quality-of-life changes. 

We are in the twilight days of CSGO as Valve gears up for a summer release of Counter-Strike 2 in the coming months, and it seems the devs are looking to polish the new game up as much as possible before its release. 

In the latest patch for Counter-Strike 2, they’ve fixed up a few bugs, added a number of quality-of-life updates, and patched out a potentially game-breaking bug on Mirage that makes the whole server lag. 

Here is all you need to know about the most recent update

Counter-Strike 2 June 15 patch notes

Maps

Mirage:

  • Fixed a spot near bench that caused the server to lag
  • Fixed various strange wallbangs
  • Adjusted end-of-match screen

Buy Menu

  • Fixed some edge case issues with sell back
  • Buy menu color now matches with cl_hud_color

Loadout

  • Fixed edge cases with inspecting items
  • Fixed a bad interaction between the acknowledge panel and inventory
  • Fixed a glitch while refreshing the loadout tab
  • Fixed some localization bugs
  • Fixed various crash

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed movement bug that would cause a slide along curbs in Dust 2
  • Flashbangs can be redeployed after thrown so that players can quickly throw multiple in sequence
  • Reduced the single-frame flash effect when zooming out with sniper rifles

And that is all there is to know of the June 15 patch for Counter-Strike 2. If you would like to follow our game coverage, you can find it here

