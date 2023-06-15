Counter-Strike 2 June 15 patch notes: Bug fixes, quality of life updates, more

Here is all you need to know of the June 15 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2, as Valve sought to fix up a few bugs and bring in some new quality-of-life changes.

We are in the twilight days of CSGO as Valve gears up for a summer release of Counter-Strike 2 in the coming months, and it seems the devs are looking to polish the new game up as much as possible before its release.

In the latest patch for Counter-Strike 2, they’ve fixed up a few bugs, added a number of quality-of-life updates, and patched out a potentially game-breaking bug on Mirage that makes the whole server lag.

Here is all you need to know about the most recent update:

Counter-Strike 2 June 15 patch notes

Maps

Mirage:

Fixed a spot near bench that caused the server to lag

Fixed various strange wallbangs

Adjusted end-of-match screen

Buy Menu

Fixed some edge case issues with sell back

Buy menu color now matches with cl_hud_color

Loadout

Fixed edge cases with inspecting items

Fixed a bad interaction between the acknowledge panel and inventory

Fixed a glitch while refreshing the loadout tab

Fixed some localization bugs

Fixed various crash

Miscellaneous

Fixed movement bug that would cause a slide along curbs in Dust 2

Flashbangs can be redeployed after thrown so that players can quickly throw multiple in sequence

Reduced the single-frame flash effect when zooming out with sniper rifles

And that is all there is to know of the June 15 patch for Counter-Strike 2.