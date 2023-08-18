Counter-Strike 2 August 17 update gives players hope of launch as Valve adds all maps

Counter-Strike 2’s August 17 update is giving players hope of a full launch in the very near future as Valve finally adds all previously rolled out maps to its closed beta at once.

When Counter-Strike 2 was officially revealed by Valve, players were promised a window of Summer 2023 for its full release as select players received invites to its closed beta.

As the closed beta continues, however, and Summer goes on, CS players have been left speculating when CS2 may actually be released in full.

Now, with the August 17 update to the beta, despite being a relatively small update, the patch has given the community a newfound hope as Valve has finally added all previously released maps to the beta at once.

Throughout CS2’s closed beta, Valve has been slowly adding features and maps which have been showcased in their trailers. Initially, Dust 2 was the only map available, but with more updates, classic maps such as Mirage, Overpass, and Nuke have all been added.

Finally, after Italy on August 15, Valve has now decided to add “all maps previously shipping in the Limited Test”, and it’s giving CS players hope for a full launch just around the corner.

“Is it happening?” questioned NIP’s Twitter account. With CS caster stunna excitedly replying, “Holy smokes y’all get ready.”

“Sounds like an appetizer before the main course,” commented Gabe Follower who leaked CS2’s existence before its announcement. CS commentator Jacky speculated, “This update reeks of an August 21 release.”

Currently, we still have two weeks till the end of August, so CS players may need to hold their breath for a full release before the official end to the summer window. Though it’s certainly not out of the question.

Below you can find the full patch notes for the CS2 August 15 update.

Maps

All maps previously shipped in the Limited Test are available in casual and deathmatch matchmaking

All maps and game modes previously shipped in the Limited Test are available for offline play

Gameplay