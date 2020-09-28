Overwatch cosplayer lands bullseye as stunning Ashe on Route 66

Ashe looks ready to smoke the competition in this remarkable Overwatch cosplay as the DPS hero has been brought to life with a stunning attention to detail.

Overwatch cosplayers tend to focus on the most popular heroes with their designs. D.Va is often a common one, while Sombra and Tracer get their fair share of attention too. Though every once in a while, someone thinks outside of the box and creates a rare costume for their most beloved character.

Take Bastion, for instance. Most would never consider the Omnic hero as an option, though some costume creators rise to the occasion. Ashe often falls into this category. While other DPS heroes steal the spotlight, rare Ashe cosplays are able to shine through.

The latest example drops the American hero into a western setting reminiscent of Route 66. While B.O.B. might not be by her side to “do something,” this recreation of Ashe is sure to leave enemies stunned regardless.

Ukrainian cosplayer ‘le_blaaanc_cosplay’ has donned costumed of many popular characters since Overwatch first released. Though Ashe is among her latest challenges. The damage dealer is on full display with every minute detail taken into consideration. From the golden sheen on her knee pads to a holster for her dynamite, no stone was left unturned.

Ashe’s trademark silver hair is also part of the costume as this recreation came detailed from head to toe. Even her cowboy hat is adorned with an exact match of the golden emblem found in-game.

Not only that, but the cosplayer also put the effort in to make her trusty semi-automatic rifle. The Viper matches perfectly in terms of both detail and size. While one picture has Ashe lining up a shot with pinpoint precision, another has her posing with the weapon over her shoulder. Reflecting both the threat and the charm of the DPS character.

B.O.B. is nowhere to be seen in this rendition. Though perhaps the giant Omnic companion could be in the works next with the Ashe cosplay is now finalized.

From Widowmaker to D.Va, be sure to check out more Overwatch cosplayers through her official Instagram account.