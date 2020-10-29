Eugene Lee Yang goes viral cosplaying Avatar: The Last Airbender - Dexerto

Writer, Director, and Try Guys member Eugene Lee Yang has absolutely blown Avatar: The Last Airbender fans away with his flawless cosplays, recreating not just Azula but Zuko too.

Since rising to internet fame with his work on YouTube series ‘the Try Guys,’ Eugene Lee Yang has established himself as a creator in his own right, producing many hugely viral videos exploring LGBTQ+ and Asian-American identities.

Each year in what he describes as his ‘Asian Halloween Tradition,’ Eugene cosplays different Asian characters from popular movies, TV shows, books and more to celebrate different aspects of those cultures, and works alongside a team to flex their outstanding costume and makeup skills.

In the past, he’s recreated characters like Mulan, Magnus Bane from the Mortal Instruments Series, and many more dating back to Halloween of 2009 when he cosplayed Russell from the animated film UP.

🎃 MY ASIAN HALLOWEEN TRADITION ✌️ 2009 – Russell

2010 – Rufio

2011 – Tiger

2012 – Zombie Samurai

2013 – Jubilee

2014 – Scorpion

2015 – Magnus Bane

2016 – Ash Ketchum

2017 – Rita Repulsa

2018 – Mulan

2019 – ??? pic.twitter.com/pF8kWU0iok — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) October 30, 2019

But this year, Eugene and his talented team treated fans to not just one, but two Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplays, and they were both as fantastic as each other.

Eugene cosplays Zuko and Azula

First, in a post that at the time of writing has 99,000 likes, he recreated the banished prince from the Fire Nation, Zuko.

Eugene models the brilliant costume by Kinetic Cosplay perfectly, the bold oranges and reds of the fabric creating a vibrant fire-like glow, which combined with the mix of silk trims and various types of fabric give a perfectly dynamic edge to the look.

His makeup artist Arianna Blean has also reformed Zuko’s signature eye scar, the scar wax looking intricate enough to be realistic, but also with a slightly animated feel in keeping with the original art style.

To fans’ surprise, Eugene even pulled out a second Avatar look to celebrate Halloween this year, also having a go at one of the show’s most popular villains, Fire Nation princess Azula in beautiful photos taken by JD Renes.

The absolutely stunning images show the YouTube star surrounded by lightning, filling the images with a mesmerizing blue-white glow. The black and gold plates contribute to a powerful silhouette, with the wig by danekez sculpted perfectly to look like the original, even keeping with the gold hairpiece in the center of the head.

Read More: Bleach cosplayer transforms into exotic Arrancar warrior Nelliel Tu

Eugene put both characters together in the same image in a post that gained 40,000 likes, and even participated in a TikTok trend where he wipes a mirror to switch between the two characters, injecting the video with electric personality.

His series of posts about the cosplays have garnered hundreds of thousands of likes all together, and has already got people excited about what Eugene will pull out of the bag next Halloween.