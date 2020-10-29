 Eugene Lee Yang goes viral cosplaying Avatar: The Last Airbender - Dexerto
Eugene Lee Yang goes viral cosplaying Avatar: The Last Airbender

Published: 29/Oct/2020 12:39

by Georgina Smith
Eugene Lee Yang next to Azula from Avatar: The Last Airbender
Instagram: eugeneleeyang / Nickeldeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Writer, Director, and Try Guys member Eugene Lee Yang has absolutely blown Avatar: The Last Airbender fans away with his flawless cosplays, recreating not just Azula but Zuko too.

Since rising to internet fame with his work on YouTube series ‘the Try Guys,’ Eugene Lee Yang has established himself as a creator in his own right, producing many hugely viral videos exploring LGBTQ+ and Asian-American identities.

Each year in what he describes as his ‘Asian Halloween Tradition,’ Eugene cosplays different Asian characters from popular movies, TV shows, books and more to celebrate different aspects of those cultures, and works alongside a team to flex their outstanding costume and makeup skills.

In the past, he’s recreated characters like Mulan, Magnus Bane from the Mortal Instruments Series, and many more dating back to Halloween of 2009 when he cosplayed Russell from the animated film UP.

But this year, Eugene and his talented team treated fans to not just one, but two Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplays, and they were both as fantastic as each other.

Eugene cosplays Zuko and Azula

First, in a post that at the time of writing has 99,000 likes, he recreated the banished prince from the Fire Nation, Zuko.

Eugene models the brilliant costume by Kinetic Cosplay perfectly, the bold oranges and reds of the fabric creating a vibrant fire-like glow, which combined with the mix of silk trims and various types of fabric give a perfectly dynamic edge to the look.

His makeup artist Arianna Blean has also reformed Zuko’s signature eye scar, the scar wax looking intricate enough to be realistic, but also with a slightly animated feel in keeping with the original art style.

To fans’ surprise, Eugene even pulled out a second Avatar look to celebrate Halloween this year, also having a go at one of the show’s most popular villains, Fire Nation princess Azula in beautiful photos taken by JD Renes.

The absolutely stunning images show the YouTube star surrounded by lightning, filling the images with a mesmerizing blue-white glow. The black and gold plates contribute to a powerful silhouette, with the wig by danekez sculpted perfectly to look like the original, even keeping with the gold hairpiece in the center of the head.

Eugene put both characters together in the same image in a post that gained 40,000 likes, and even participated in a TikTok trend where he wipes a mirror to switch between the two characters, injecting the video with electric personality.

His series of posts about the cosplays have garnered hundreds of thousands of likes all together, and has already got people excited about what Eugene will pull out of the bag next Halloween.

My Hero Academia cosplayer attends U.A. High as Ochako Uraraka

Published: 28/Oct/2020 17:49

by Brent Koepp
ochako uraraka my hero academia cosplay
Crunchyroll / Instagram: @alexy_sky_

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on popular character Ochako Uraraka. The artist’s incredibly detailed outfit perfectly captures the heroine’s school look.

My Hero Academia originally made it debut as a manga, though it was its anime adaptation in 2016 that made it a cultural phenomena. Viewers around the world couldn’t get enough of its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks. 

A cosplayer made waves on social media after bringing one of the show’s most popular characters, Ochako Uraraka, to life. The skilled artist depicts the character’s school spirit with stunning costumes that will be sure to leave fans of the series in awe.

my hero academia screenshot
Crunchyroll / Bones
The bubbly heroine is one of the most popular characters in the 2016 anime.

My Hero Academia cosplayer pulls off perfect Uraraka school look

The anime largely focuses on the students of Class 1-A. One of the most beloved characters in the series is the lovable Ochako. The heroine has the ability to manipulate gravity, and can float in the air.

Bringing the anime protagonist to life, cosplayer ‘alexy_sky_’ shared her epic My Hero Academia costume. The artist posed as Uraraka in her U.A. High school uniform which she wears throughout the show.

Alexy perfectly mirrored the character’s gray blazer jacket, as well as the red tie that sits on top of her white shirt. The outfit is full of details, from the blue-green stripe trimming, to the golden buttons. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky 🍒 (@alexy_sky_) on

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer re-created Ochako’s signature pose by holding her hand out. In the series, the character’s quirk allows her to make anything she touches weightless – including foes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky 🍒 (@alexy_sky_) on

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Alexy also created the student’s blue and white patterned gym school uniform as well. Not only are the cosplayer’s costumes insanely accurate, she also nails the character’s look – capturing her short and pointy eyebrows, as well as her bob haircut.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky 🍒 (@alexy_sky_) on

Despite making its anime debut back in 2016, My Hero Academia has continued to explode in popularity around the world. The show’s diverse cast of colorful characters has made it a massive hit.

The animated adaptation wrapped up its fourth arc in April. Those wanting to watch the series can catch all episodes on Funimation and Crunchyroll. For everything we know about Season 5, check out our guide here.