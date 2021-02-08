Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer blocks chi as acrobatic Ty Lee

Avatar: The Last Airbender has many villains, but none are more likable than Ty Lee, who is surprisingly nice and bubbly, and one cosplayer transformed into her and left her fans speechless.

Ty Lee isn’t your typical villain in Avatar: The Last Airbender. She’s introduced as a cheerful and happy-go-lucky girl, which is a stark contrast to her friends Princess Azula and Mai.

However, despite her bubbly personality, Ty Lee is skilled in hand-to-hand combat and has mastered the art of chi blocking, a martial art that targets pressure points. With a critical strike, she can temporarily paralyze opponents and stop them from bending elements.

Ty Lee is a popular choice among cosplayers for several reasons. Some are drawn to the fact she’s an awesome character. Others love the simplicity but stylishness of her unique outfit.

Read More: Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer catches fire as Princess Azula

A cosplayer named Tina, also known as shayrielcosplay on Instagram, decided to give it a go, and she did an excellent job. Her fans have described it as everything from “amazing” to “beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina aka Shayriel (@shayrielcosplay)

Tina bought the Ty Lee costume from Miccostumes, who design and make them from scratch. The outfit is simple enough since it’s not as complex as traditional Fire Nation attire.

However, it captures all the important details, including the overlapping pink and red layers of her acrobatic outfit. Tina also created and styled the wig herself, which looks like the real deal. Here’s a closer look from a different angle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina aka Shayriel (@shayrielcosplay)

All in all, it’s a fantastic piece from head to toe. Tina looks like a spitting image of Ty lee in both images, and her fans can’t get enough of it.

Even though she didn’t design the costume herself, she wore it perfectly and nailed the pose and vibe. In the end, it all plays a part in the transformation, and she deserves all the praise.