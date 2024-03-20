Superman’s most legendary era finally getting the release it deserves

After years of demand, DC is finally releasing an omnibus collection of Superman’s classic Triangle Era of comics, but fans still have a ways to go to collect the entire saga.

With nearly 90 years of stories to his name, Superman is one of the most storied superheroes ever published.

That long history of stories can often result in some confusion, especially as Superman’s most epic stories will weave throughout multiple Superman-centric titles. DC found a solution to that problem, which has come to be known as the “Triangle Era.”

Fans of this creative renaissance of Superman stories have been begging DC for a collection for years and are finally getting their wish.

Article continues after ad

Superman’s classic Triangle Era comics collection announced

At long last, a collection of Superman’s “Triangle Era” is coming, but it’s no easy feat. The first volume, announced via a posting to the Penguin Random House Comics Retail site, lists a hardcover release of 1,384 pages, which will set fans back $125.

Article continues after ad

That isn’t killing the excitement for the release, though. The release was discovered by eagle-eyed Redditor methodic_traveller, who shared it to the Superman subreddit.

“IT’S HAPPENING!!” methodic_traveller excitedly shared in the post. The Reddit thread is full of similar elation from Superman fans who have been waiting for the collection.

“I’ve never been more excited in my life! This is so cool!” user EUismyCan0n said.

Article continues after ad

“I love that artwork 😍 I might have to pick this up.” said user GhstGunnr27G.

“I just passed 50% of triangle era in floppies yesterday.” jediprime added. “So you’re welcome everyone”

While fans have been able to collect the various stories in trade paperback form, a proper omnibus collection has been something fans have wanted for years. The blend of long-running arcs and single-issues stories meant many elements of the “Triangle Era” fall just outside the scope of collections, leaving dedicated fans scouring used comic bins to find odd single issues.

Article continues after ad

What is Superman’s Triangle Era?

At the start of the ‘90s, Superman was undergoing a creative shift. The character was arguably the most thorough reboot following Crisis on Infinite Earths, which his backstory being retooled and his powers being drastically reduced.

Article continues after ad

Eventually, though, Superman was back up to a mammoth four titles–Superman, Action Comics, Superman: The Man of Steel, and Adventures of Superman–with stories often running across multiple titles to boost sales. To prevent confusion, DC instituted a numbering system.

DC Comics 1991’s Superman #51 is the first comic of the Man of Steel’s “Triangle Era.”

Each issue had a badge on the cover with the year of release and the number of where the issue fell in the story. Superman #51 starts with badge number 1991/1, while Adventures of Superman #747 has 1991/2, and so on, with the numbering restarting every year.

The badges are shaped like triangles, so it became affectionately known by fans as the “Triangle Era.” The trick worked, helping readers keep up with the long-running narratives. This was especially useful as the tales got more complex, with the era including classics like The Death of Superman, Reign of the Supermen, and Panic in the Sky.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While this collection is a long-awaited fan request, it’s far from over. The “Triangle Era” lasted over a decade, with the last official entry being 2002’s Action Comics #785 (2002/4), a one-off Bizarro story. The books underwent a sort of soft relaunch the following month to tell more self-contained tales to draw in news readers, removing the need for the numbering badges. But with over a decade of comics, it’s likely fans can look forward a potentially years of Triangle Era omnibus releases.

Superman: The Triangle Era Omnibus Vol. 1, which collects Superman #49-64; Adventures of Superman #472-486; Action Comics #659-673; Superman: The Man of Steel #1-8, releases September 3, 2024.