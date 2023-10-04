Is Loki a Frost Giant? How Loki is different from Asgardians in Marvel universe

Loki has become one of the MCU’s most popular characters.

One of the more interesting aspects of Loki is that he’s not actually an Asgardian. That lineage leads to some of his more unique aspects – so, is Loki a Frost Giant?

Ahead of the launch of Loki season 2, many fans are revisiting the origins of Loki, the notorious trickster God. However, many may find themselves surprised to remember that Loki himself is actually adopted.

It’s a major plot point in 2011’s Thor, wherein Loki betrays his Asgardian kin to the Forst Giants. Though his lineage has been referenced since then, it’s seldom been a focus of the story.

This brings up a more interesting point, though. If Loki is a Frost Giant, then how is he also an Asgardian god?

Is Loki a Frost Giant? Lineage explained

In both the comics and MCU, Loki is a Frost Giant by birth but an Asgardian by adoption.

How Loki is different from Asgardians in Marvel universe

Loki has Asgardian attributes because Odin made him a God, but he is actually a Frost Giant. Adopted as a child by Odin, Loki retains his Frost Giant biology, meaning his strength, durability, and stamina are all slightly higher than Asgardian levels.

Walt Disney Pictures Touching the Casket of Ancient Winters overpowered Odin’s magic long enough to reveal Loki’s Frost Giant appearance.

As a result of this, Loki might wind up being one of the more physically durable beings in all of the Marvel Universe. It’s why he’s able to survive being slammed by The Hulk or his terrifying fall through space when he dropped off the Bifrost.

However, the same unique physiology that makes him so strong also gives him some interesting weaknesses.

Unlike his other Asgardians, though, this carries a unique weakness to it. Loki is incredibly susceptible to heat, though he can buy him some time to survive this with magic.

In fact, when Loki reappears during the Thor post-credits scene, he appears to have been severely burned, implying his madness is brought on by injuries he suffered during his fall – or torture at the hand of Thanos.

Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ October 5. For more Loki news, be sure to follow all our coverage.