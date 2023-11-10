Who is Anti-Venom in Marvel Comics? Brutal Spider-Man character explained

Anti-Venom is a relatively new character, but he’s still had a number of wildly varying forms.

One of the most sinister villains Spider-Man villains ever became one of its most brutal heroes when Eddie Brock was mutated into the horrifying Anti-Venom.

Marvel’s approach to the Venom storyline for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was fairly novel. What started as a simple, updated take on the symbiote storyline quickly spiraled out of control.

That’s sort of how it went in the comics, though it was obviously a much longer affair. Anti-Venom is the result of a long run of stories, resulting in multiple versions of the character.

The first Anti-Venom shows up just after the Brand New Day event. Here, a major Spider-Man villain underwent a drastic change.

Note, spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to follow.

Every Anti-Venom in Marvel Comics explained

Marvel Comics Martin Li’s attempt to cure Eddie Brock’s cancer instead created the Anti-Venom symbiote.

The original Anti-Venom was Spider-Man nemesis Venom

Eddie Brock, the original host for Venom, is the first Anti-Venom in Marvel Comics. Much like Spider-Man 2’s Anti-Venom, Eddie obtains the powers after a fateful interaction with Martin Li.

Eddie had separated from the Venom symbiote by this time and was dying from cancer. During the New Ways to Die storyline, Li used his powers to cure Eddie of his cancer, but the process reinvigorated remnants of the Venom symbiote that were attached to Eddie.

The cells were mutated into something new, dubbed Anti-Venom. Anti-Venom was immune to symbiotes and had a bizarre healing touch that could actually rob Spider-Man of his powers.

Marvel Comics An artificial serum gave Flash Thompson a new Anti-Venom suit

Agent Venom becomes Agent Anti-Venom

The original Anti-Venom is eventually destroyed to make a cure for the Jackal’s Spider-Virus. Brock would be powerless for a period, eventually rebonding with the Venom symbiote.

The former Agent Venom, Flash Thompson, sought to reclaim Venom from Eddie. The fight exposed Flash to synthetic Anti-Venom serum that was being designed to restrain Eddie Brock. The serum reacted to the remnants of Venom in Flash’s body, creating a new Anti-Venom symbiote for Flash Thompson.

Agent Anti-Venom would eventually die fighting the Carnage-bonded Norman Osborn, Red Goblin. After death, the Anti-Venom symbiote’s codex, a record of its host and powers, would be bonded into the symbiote’s hive mind.

Marvel Comics The Anti-Venom codex joined the symbiote hivemind, resulting in an Anti-Venom Symbiote Dragon being formed.

Anti-Venom is reborn through a Symbiote Dragon

Flash’s personality was also included in the hive mind, as it was intrinsically linked to Anti-Venom. During King in Black, he discovered he could exert control over the symbiote dragon formed from the Anti-Venom codex.

Flash used this control to bond the Anti-Venom dragon with his corpse, reanimating it and, for better or for worse, cheating death. The new Anti-Venom had his previous powers but also could shapeshift to retain some of its symbiote dragon features, like wings and claws.

The latest iteration of Flash as Anti-Venom was last seen fighting alongside the Savage Avengers, who helped a Deathlok-converted Miles Morales stop a time-traveling Ultron.

Insomniac Martin Li’s attempt to expel Peter’s connection to the symbiotes resulted in the Anti-Venom symbiote being born.

Anti-Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes a similar approach to Anti-Venom. Here, Anti-Venom is a remnant of Venom that is attached to Peter after he splits from the symbiote.

Martin Li helps Peter shake off the symbiote hive-mind connection. As a result, he’s able to keep the Venom powers, but they’re not connected to anything. He also gets a fancy new white suit in the process.

Peter’s Anti-Venom powers do enhanced damage against symbiotes. They’re one way the game makes Peter stronger for its finale against Venom and a hoard of symbiotes.

That’s all we have for Anti-Venom in Marvel Comics & Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. For more Spider-Man and Marvel Comics news, be sure to follow all of Dexerto’s coverage.