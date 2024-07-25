Marvel Rivals Venom guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Venom has arrived in Marvel Rivals with the Closed Beta, so here’s everything you need to know about the hero right from his abilities, and the best ways to play with him as a Vanguard.

Venom, the symbiote, has arrived in Marvel Rivals as part of the current Closed Beta and is a Vanguard-class character. As a Vanguard, your purpose is to be the team’s front line, allowing your Duelists to launch powerful strikes against the opponent team.

Article continues after ad

Venom is one of the strongest Vanguards in the game, having tremendous health and the ability to deliver incredible damage to enemies with his symbiote tendrils while escaping disputed areas with his swinging powers. His kit has an astonishing variety of abilities, including all you know about the renowned antihero.

So here is everything you need to know about Venom’s abilities and some tips on how to play him.

Article continues after ad

Venom’s weapons in Marvel Rivals

Venom’s symbiote tentacles function as a weapon, emerging as four pinpoint daggers from his body and damaging the enemy in the center. These are most effective when used in close proximity to opponents since they deliver significant damage and quickly deplete their health.

Article continues after ad

Weapon

Dark Predation (Left Click)

Unleash tentacles forward to attack enemies

Venom abilities in Marvel Rivals

Venom serves as a close-range tank in Marvel Rivals. Your entire goal is to go into an area where your enemies are launching their attack from, disrupt their DPS and healers, and swing out of that area to heal continuously.

Passive

Alien Biology

Press [Space] to wall crawl, and while crawling, press [Left Click] to sprint.

Abilities

Venom Swing (LShift)

Launch webbing forward, allowing for a singular swing in the desired direction.

Symbiotic Resilience (E)

Generate Bonus Health against damage. The lower Venom’s Health, the greater the Bonus Health generated.

Frenzied Arrival (F)

Dash to the target location from a certain height. Upon landing, damage nearby enemies, knocking them back towards the landing point.

Cellular Corrosion (Right Click)

Unleash tentacles to slow enemies within reach. Enemies unable to break free in time will suffer damage.

Ultimate

Feast of the Abyss (Q)

Burrow underground for free movement. After a duration or by pressing [Left Click] to devour enemies above and generate Bonus Health.

NetEase Games Stay on the front lines and disrupt the enemy team’s attack as Venom in Marvel Rivals.

Tips to play Venom in Marvel Rivals

Venom is a tank character with massive amounts of health and regeneration abilities, but that doesn’t mean you can run full DPS at your enemies and not be killed. Your objective with Venom should not be to eliminate enemies, but to disrupt the other team’s top DPS and healers so that your Duelists can close in and drain their health.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Because you can swing and climb walls on every map, you may flee combat with low health bars and take a moment to plan your next attack on the opposition team. Your F ability allows you to crash into a fiercely contested location, grabbing enemies with Cellular Corrosion and spamming left-click attacks on them.

While on the run, it is best to have a healer regularly heal you as you continue to disrupt your enemies with powerful tentacle attacks. Once your ultimate is recharged, take a step back to heal before burrowing underground to deliver a surprise strike on the opponent’s DPS and healers.

Article continues after ad

Venom has a learning curve, but once you’ve figured out how to wield the symbiote, he can cause some real carnage on the opposition squad.

As you master Venom while playing the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta, check other characters and their abilities, as well as our tier list to see where they rank.