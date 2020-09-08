When will vehicles return to Warzone?

Vehicles are still absent from the streets of Verdansk and Call of Duty Warzone after being temporarily disabled. So, here’s what we know about when they could return.

For the most part, Call of Duty Warzone follows the same formula as other battle royale titles – drop in, loot up, and try to be the last player or team remaining. Though, there are few different wrinkles with vehicles and contracts.

Advertisement

Since the battle royale launched back in March, vehicles have played a vital role in rotating to the next safe zone, driving from loot box to loot box, or just running over enemies in order to pick up eliminations.

However, after a game-breaking exploit reared its head, the vehicle were “temporarily” disabled on September 5 – meaning you have to traverse Verdansk on foot. So, here’s what we know about their potential return.

Advertisement

When are vehicles coming back in Warzone?

As noted, the devs stated that the vehicles were being disabled “temporarily” starting on September 5. As of writing on September 8, the vehicles are still not back in Verdansk and there hasn’t been an update about when they will return.

Read More: How to stop annoying Gas Mask animation in Call of Duty Warzone

Given that the vehicles are so crucial for many players in the battle royale, they are unlikely to return in some sort of secret patch under the cover of darkness.

The devs will most likely confirm, via Twitter, when the vehicles will be returning so we’ll just have to keep on that and wait until they give us a date and time for when we’ll be able to get back behind the wheel – or sticks if you’re more of a helicopter fan.

Advertisement

A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms! This update temporarily removes all vehicles from #Warzone. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 6, 2020

Obviously, having no nailed down return isn’t ideal news and for now at least, you’ll just have to run across Verdansk.

We’ll continue to update this piece as and when updates are available, so be sure to check back at some point.