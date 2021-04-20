Warzone Twitch streamers bamboozled by stream sniper using animal noises - Dexerto

A stream sniper that likes to baffle top streamers by playing animal noises in his Warzone death comms has come back, leaving the likes of NICKMERCS, CouRage and Cloakzy in hysterics.

Being able to hear your opponent after killing them is one of the highlights of Warzone. Making a blinding play and hearing their screams of frustration is a feeling that isn’t easy to replicate.

One player, however, realized that he can use his death comms to whichever end he likes, and did what any big-brained Warzone player would do: play animal noises.

It might sound strange, but some of the biggest streamers on Twitch and YouTube have been targeted, and they find it absolutely hilarious.

Earlier in 2021, BrunoJohn117 trolled the likes of NICKMERCS and Tfue, and he’s come back with even more noises and targeted more streamers.

In the 2-minute compilation, embedded below, the content creators clearly love it, especially the likes of Nick and TimTheTatman who were already familiar with it.

After killing him for a second time, Charlie ‘MuTeX’ Saouma even says that he’s “going to miss him” and drives BrunoJohn’s vehicle out of the area in memory of him, clearly leaving a mark.

Bruno didn’t just limit himself to animal noises though. Reading his audience perfectly, he played the music from Fortnite’s default dance after being eliminated by Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, offering perhaps the biggest laugh yet.

While you can normally expect some kind of toxicity in your opponents’ death comms, it’s hard to know how you would react if you randomly hear a horse or a dolphin shouting down the mic at you.

This is seriously funny, but could also really throw you off your game if you’re busy laughing mid-gunfight.