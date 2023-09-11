Warzone expert outlines ‘OP’ attachment that no one knows about

Warzone guru Metaphor has uncovered a “sleeper OP” attachment for rifles that is pretty perfect for dealing with riot shield users and playing solos in general.

Over the last few years, the Create A Class system in Call of Duty has undergone some pretty massive changes. In Warzone, players are able to tune their favorite guns to their heart’s content.

This, at the minute, usually involves focusing on balancing bullet velocity and recoil, just so you’re getting the most out of your favorite rifle. Players have been focusing mostly on Muzzles, Underbarrels, Barrels, and Rear Grips as key attachments – though, it is really up to you on some, given personal preference.

However, there could now be a key Underbarrel for those who have had enough of Riot Shield users or just want an easier way to root campers out from their hiding holes. And, no one has a clue about it.

‘OP’ attachment is perfect for dealing with Warzone Riot Shields

Well, according to Metaphor, the Drill Charge firing Underball – the KL40-M2 Drill – is pretty “overpowered” in Warzone right now, especially if you’re tired of people camping out in rooms.

“When you have this, you get six or seven drill charges and you can spam these things,” he said in his September 10 video.

“If you have Fast Hands on, you reload in like one second and then shoot another one. You can completely take an entire building down with just drill charges and push the hell out of people.”

While some players might dismiss it as a gimmick, the Warzone guru says it is “viable” right now and is “sleeper OP” to those who may ignore it.

Unlocking the attachment requires you to get 10 direct kills with a Drill Charge – so, sticking someone with one. Many players will have done that already without even thinking about it, but if you haven’t and want to try the underbarrel out, you know what to do.