Vanguard player’s first V2 Rocket ruined by frustrating game crash

Mowing down enemies for the glory of a V2 Rocket killstreak is a thrilling experience, but for one unfortunate player, their time to shine will have to be postponed.

Call of Duty: Vanguard players are chomping at the bit to emerge as the best player, with its enthralling World War 2 setting turning up the intensity.

To give players a taste of unrelenting power, killstreaks both familiar and fresh are at their disposal, with the V2 Rocket dealing out game-ending damage to everyone in the lobby.

However, for one player, an infuriating issue has cost them their first taste of V2 victory.

Game-ending crash ruins Vanguard

It takes 25 consecutive gun kills to acquire the V2 Rocket killstreak in Call of Duty: Vanguard, so you better be prepared to fight for it. Reddit user DingDingDongDotJPG had put in the work to get nuke his enemies into high heaven, with the confirmation glaring on screen.

With just mere seconds to go, everything was in place. Until Vanguard decided to boot our ill-fated hero out of the game and into the crash screen.

Abruptly killing the match, the infamous message claiming a “Server snapshot error” had occurred, was displayed.

Some players have tried to find hilarity in the situation: “That timer wasn’t for the v2 rocket it was the timer to kick you out.”

However others have taken the time to lambast Vanguard’s stability: “This happened to me during the first few weeks of the game’s release, except it was every time I called a firebombing run. At one point I was kicked from 3 games in a row for doing too well.”

Maybe DingDingDongDotJPG will get another chance to dominate their team in the future. Fingers crossed.