The CDL team that can’t be stopped - Dexerto

A major championship and a seemingly unstoppable run of form makes Toronto Ultra the best team in the Call of Duty League…But can they be stopped?

During the latest episode of the CDL Reverse Sweep review show, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker and Katie Bedford discuss the unlikely group taking the CoD League by storm.

Toronto Ultra have been nothing short of spectacular since the Stage 2 Major, and they look set to carry it on throughout Stage 3.

The question is, can anyone beat them?