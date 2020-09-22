Team Parasite wins Hitch’s $5k Black Ops 4 throwback: Final Placements

Team Summertime and Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards’ amazing $5k Black Ops 4 Throwback tournament has finally reached its conclusion, with Chris ‘Parasite’ Duarte and his team of young guns going on a perfect run to claim victory.

With the Call of Duty League season now completed, there’s a lull period between the end of CoD Championships and the start of the new Black Ops Cold War season, with no league-organized tournaments taking place.

Thankfully, Hitch and TST once again revived their throwback tournaments in partnership with CMG, with some of the most recognizable names in the game competing to take home their share of the $5,000 prize pool.

Some big names made early exits from the tournament with Kenny, Octane, and Enable who won back-to-back tournaments with 100 Thieves during the Black Ops 4 season, dropping out in Losers Round 1 after coming up against the team of iLLeY, Huke, Cellium, and new Huntsmen signing Dashy, who fell in WR1 to Team Parasite.

Parasite, Estreal, Flamez, and Lurid continued to pick up victories, including an impressive win over the team of Arcitys, Simp, aBeZy, and Prestinni to secure their place in the grand finals.

In the end, the grand final was a rematch of their first match of the tournament, going head-to-head with Dashy and the boys once again. While Parasite’s CMG Red team took the tournament with a 3-1 series win, every match was tightly contested, with Parasite’s young guns winning the first Hardpoint by just 25 points, and needing the fifth and deciding Control round to take map three.

The victory marks a huge moment especially for Estreal and Flames, who are currently too young to compete in the CDL Challengers season, and for Parasite who is attempting to secure a place on a Call of Duty League franchise for the Black Ops Cold War Season.

Team Parasite takes home the $4,000 grand prize for their exceptional run, and some major bragging rights too. You can view the full final placements below.

Final Placements