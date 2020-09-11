Skrapz reveals plans for Black Ops Cold War if he can't play in CDL

Former London Royal Ravens star Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall has explained his plans for the 2021 Call of Duty League season if he doesn’t manage to find a team.

The inaugural year of the Call of Duty League saw the London Royal Ravens, with strong performances from the Marshall twins, Skrapz and Wuskin, making it to the semi-finals in the most prestigious event of the year, the CDL Championship.

Despite not picking up a Home Series win during the season, Skrapz has still been one of the top Call of Duty pros in recent years but he surprised his fans after revealing that he might not get a team for Black Ops Cold War.

Following Treyarch’s announcement of Black Ops Cold War, CDL rosters have been confirmed to shrink to four starting players a team, and the change will see many pro players miss out on a spot next year.

Skrapz reveals plans for 2021 Call of Duty League season

While much of the roster action is expected to be finalized in the coming days, with contracts expiring on September 13, Skrapz admitted that there is a chance he might not get picked up for the 2021 season.

The Call of Duty star has now revealed what he might do if he doesn't find a squad, sharing that he could be spending his time streaming instead.

My email is [email protected] (put it wrong in my tweet a few days ago) if we don’t get something sorted it’s all good. Will probs take the year off and stream 👍 https://t.co/9bKImzLoov — skrapz (@skrapzg) September 11, 2020

"If we don’t get something sorted it’s all good," he explained, tweeting out about his potential options, "will [probably] take the year off and stream."

While most players would opt to compete in the challenger circuit, CDL fans might not see Skrapz compete at all during the Black Ops Cold War season.

My man, minor setback 💯 — skrapz (@skrapzg) September 11, 2020

Skrapz has had success streaming Warzone in recent months and, with the battle royale confirmed to be sticking around in the next Black Ops title, it could be the perfect avenue for the CoD pro.

Although many fans would love to see Skrapz competing on the main stage in 2021, it is still unclear just how these CDL rosters will pan out ahead of Black Ops Cold War’s release.