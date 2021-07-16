 Skrapz reportedly tried leaving Paris Legion ahead of CDL Stage 5 - Dexerto
Published: 16/Jul/2021 16:48

by Jaret Kappelman
Skrapz reportedly tried leaving Paris Legion ahead of CDL Stage 5
With Stage 5 of the Call of Duty League Season underway the Paris Legion are making headlines for the first time in a while but it’s not for the team’s performance. Rumors say that Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall wanted to leave the Legion before Stage 5.

At the time of writing, the Paris Legion sit in tenth place in the CDL with 90 points and would need an absolute miracle to get a top-eight seed and qualify for the CDL Championship.

Skrapz is one of two players to have played the entire season with Paris. He’s been arguably the star of the team, as coach Theory anticipated at the start of the season.

Stage 5 seems like little more than a formality for the teams at the bottom of the CDL standings, Paris included — but Skrapz allegedly didn’t even want to play it out.

Paris Legion CDL 2020
Activision
Paris Legion have been struggling for a long time.

Skrapz tried to leave Paris Legion?

According to Chris ‘Parasite’ Duarte, who was appearing on ZooMaa’s ‘The Flank’ CDL podcast, Skrapz wanted out before Stage 5 officially kicked off at the New York Home Series.

Parasite said that Skrapz was “dead serious on not playing.” This comment was in context to not playing Stage 5 with the Legion and sitting out the remainder of the CDL season. Parasite also said that the Challengers format played a role in the decision for the Legion.

Parasite said that a player could play with a CDL team for Major V and still try to qualify for Challenger Champs but if the player participated in group play for Stage 5 then they would not be able to play in Challenger Champs’ qualifier. This made it difficult to find a player for Stage 5.

In another clip ZooMaa said that Skrapz apparently quit for a day before returning back to the Legion camp the next day to play out the remainder of the season.

Reports from CDLIntel on Twitter say that the Legion looked into signing Hamza ‘Hamza’ Shaikh for Stage 5 when Skrapz left the team.

Paris only have a handful of matches left until the end of the season and, while the circumstances under which he wanted to leave the team aren’t clear, it looks as though he’ll at least play out the rest of Stage 5.

This definitely makes the 2022 season look slightly more bleak for both Skrapz and the Paris team, and it has caused the community to debate whether or not he will stay with them for another season.

