Warzone players reportedly being placed into private lobbies

Some Call of Duty Warzone players are reporting that they are being placed into private lobbies, despite the fact that the feature currently isn't available in the game yet.



Warzone is packed with interesting features. From in-game elements like the Gulag and buy stations, to interesting gamemodes like 50v50 rumble and Juggernaut Battle Royale, there's no denying that the game is stacked to the brim with content.

One feature that's been missing since launch, however, is private matches. The ability for players to jump into the own matches with nobody else (or, at the very least, select players) is something that fans have been clamoring for and, as of yet, the developers haven't obliged. That might be changing soon, though.

Some players are now reporting that they are being placed into private Warzone lobbies against their will, despite the feature not being implemented into the game in any capacity.

We previously reported that private matches were coming to #Warzone soon. 😅



Needless to say, it’s taking longer than we originally expected. 🙃



HOWEVER some players have been getting thrown into a lobby for “Warzone Private Matches”. 👀



Source: dbock3556 on Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/ThDWsyjPfc — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) September 10, 2020

The news comes the way of Twitter user and CoD insider ModernWarzone, who noticed a player on TikTok made a video about being in a private lobby.

Unfortunately, the video and the lobby aren't filled with details, so there's not much to go off of. There's a 'game setup' option, but the user never goes into the menu in order to see what he can turn on and off.

Weirdly enough, the map icon in the bottom of the map is automatically greyed out. The reason for this is not immediately clear. Could it be that private matches aren't available on the current map but will be available on a new map, which is rumored to be coming with Black Ops Cold War?

Whatever the reason, here's hoping it doesn't take too long to get our hands on private matches in Warzone. With the option being available in normal multiplayer and even other Call of Duty battle royale games like Blackout, there's really no reason it shouldn't be in the game.