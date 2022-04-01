Sib: “I don’t give a s**t about the crowd!” | CDL Major Interview

The Seattle Surge shocked the Call of Duty League with a 3-0 sweep over defending champs OpTic Texas. Following that Sib sat down with Dexerto and was vocal about how the crowd doesn’t effect him.



Surge pulled off the biggest win of the tournament so far with an upset over OpTic. After the game, Sib told Dexerto that he literally, “doesn’t give a s**t about the crowd” and it doesn’t phase him one bit being the underdog.

Check out the full interview, what is next for Surge, and the confidence that the team has for the remainder of the event.

