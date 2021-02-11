Why Scump & FormaL will destroy arrogant Atlanta FaZe

Call of Duty 2021’s pro league is already promising to be on to remember. Here, we detail why we believe Atlanta FaZe’s arrogance is due to be taken down a notch.

Its OpTic Chicago vs Atlanta FaZe — the clash of Call of Duty’s titans. As FaZe suffered a shock loss during CDL’s Kickoff Classic, Replays called into question his team’s arrogant mindset heading into season two.

The Greenwall T2P duo is primed to destroy Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr and co. in the opening weekend, with Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper looking on top form yet again.

Needing to step up from their Kickoff Classic showing, Atlanta FaZe shuffled their stars around to attempt to further their chances at winning the championship heading into 2021. Sidelining Nick ‘MaNiaC’ Kershner and Preston ‘Priestahh’ Greiner from their lineup, they brought in Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson to attempt to bolster their chances.

Despite this, the T2P pairing is a fearsome distraction for Atlanta FaZe. After a break of playing together in 2018-2019, Hex’s Chicago Hunstman brought them together again, with the pair winning duo of the year in 2020.

Now, The Greenwall is primed to upset the hosts during the Atlanta FaZe home series. The young team evidently plays arrogantly, as showcased in their replays following a pre-season loss to Florida Mutineers.

But now, unless coach James ‘Crowder’ Crowder can get his team in line for the plays ahead, they might be in for another wakeup call.

For all Call of Duty news and events, stay tuned over at our dedicated hub.