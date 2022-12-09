Scump confirms he’s staying with OpTic after CDL retirement despite 100 Thieves links

Call of Duty icon Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has explained that he’ll be sticking with OpTic Gaming after his retirement after fans suggested he should go to 100 Thieves.
Shortly before the start of the Modern Warfare 2 season, OpTic Texas’ Scump confirmed that he’d be bringing the curtain down on his glittering career after the 2023 campaign.
The 27-year-old, who is widely regarded as the best submachine gun player of all time, is trying to go out with a bang and add a few more event wins to his already stocked personal trophy cabinet. In fact, if OpTic managed to win CDL Champs this year, it would mean Scump grabs his second world title during his 100th event.
With some fans already looking that far forward, others have been quizzing him on what he might do once he retires. A career in content creation seems likely, but don’t bet on him leaving OpTic any time soon.
Scump teases OpTic future as he approaches CDL retirement
With Scump inching closer to retirement over the last few years, some have speculated that he’d join his pal Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag over at 100 Thieves.
That theory has popped up again during his recent streams, but Scump has poured cold water on that. “Recruiting to 100 Thieves? I’m not leaving OpTic bro,” Abner said during his December 7 stream.
“I actually can’t say anything, but I’m not leaving OpTic for a very long time, let’s just say that. I’m locked in boys. I’m not leaving OpTic bro.”
Some fans quickly theorized that Scump was suggesting that he’ll have an ownership stake in OpTic once he hangs up the sticks and moves away from competing.
That would make sense given his decade-long allegiance with the GreenWall. Though, nothing has been confirmed just yet, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens moving forward.