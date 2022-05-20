Scump claims rumored MW2 movement change could save his pro career

Scump is a Call of Duty legend in the truest sense of the word. With a career that contains 28 championship wins over thirteen years, the 26-year old has revealed the one change that might extend his reign at the top of the scene

Seth “Scump” Abner is one of the last original Call of Duty pro players standing. Starting back in Modern Warfare 2 (2009), the ‘Ginger Ninja’ has had an illustrious career with the franchise and has seen all but a handful of his OG competitors call it quits in recent years.

It’s no secret that he himself has been pondering retirement for a while, but it turns out there is still one thing big change the devs could make to keep him around a little longer.

According to the COD vet himself, getting rid of slide canceling would be the only way to keep him playing longer than he currently expects.

When the topic came up in a May 19 episode of the OpTic podcast, the King perked up at the idea: Apparently, there’s not any slide-canceling next year? That might have just prolonged my career.”

He went on to compare the new-age mechanic to the strain of games like Advanced Warfare and Black Ops 3 where verticality and advanced movement really took root.

“I’ve got to see it come to an end…we’ve had four straight years of slide canceling. Imagine if we had four years of jetpacks?”

Timestamp 39:20

This isn’t the only time that Abner has spoken about the potential end of his career either.

In a May 18 stream, he also acknowledged that things could be wrapping up in the somewhat near future and that each new entry in the franchise will have to be good enough to keep him around

“I’m going year by year now. We’ll see how the next COD looks, I’ll say that…” he said.

While there’s certainly more to a game than just one mechanic, if the rumors of MW2 not having slide canceling are true, then it certainly sounds like good news for fans of OpTic Texas’ red-headed phenom.