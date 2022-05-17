Reverse Sweep: OpTic so good even ACHES could sub in | CDL Review

Reverse Sweep is back for more Call of Duty League analysis as ACHES, Enable, Censor, and Parasite break down the latest CDL games and storylines involving OpTic Texas, Minnesota ROKKR, Los Angeles Thieves, and more.

As the Call of Duty League 2022 season rolls on with Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Texas dominating on points so far, the Reverse Sweep boys look at the latest results and dive into some of the biggest talking points.

They cover everything from the battle between iLLeY and Prolute, Attach’s herculean efforts to carry Minnesota ROKKR, what’s next for the LA Thieves project, the beef between Crimsix and Clayster, and more.

Advertisement

Discover More: COD Pros Answer: Why Aren’t Atlanta FaZe More Popular?