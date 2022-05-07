COD Pros Answer: Why Aren’t Atlanta FaZe More Popular?

Atlanta FaZe have the branding of one of Call of Duty’s most iconic organizations. However, they’re always trailing behind rivals OpTic in the popularity contests. We ask the pros why that’s the case.

As far as rivalries in Call of Duty go FaZe vs OpTic is, well, unrivaled. The two squads have been back and forth for years, and through the formation of the CDL that has continued.

However, with Atlanta FaZe boasting the best results compared to OpTic, they’ve never really emerged ahead of the Green Wall. We ask the pros why that’s the case.

Advertisement

Discover More: Havok opens up on shock MajorManiak benching