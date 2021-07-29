How Dallas Empire Can WIN Major 5!

Dallas Empire look hot right now, and after another impressive performance with Vivid in the side — this time a convincing victory over Toronto Ultra — do they have the momentum to seriously challenge Atlanta FaZe?

Are the defending world champions peaking for the Call of Duty League’s penultimate trophy and COD Champs? Can Crimsix, iLLeY, Shotzzy & Vivid finally take down the dynasty-in-waiting?

Join Dexerto’s Andrew Campion as he highlights just where this side have pulled it together and why they could be the team to take over when it matters – just as they did in Modern Warfare!

