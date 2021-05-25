 OpTic Gaming look to boost UK fan base with CDL viewing party - Dexerto
OpTic Gaming look to boost UK fan base with CDL viewing party

Published: 25/May/2021 11:51

by Adam Fitch
OpTic Gaming Scump Cooldown
Call of Duty League/Cooldown

North American esports organization OpTic Gaming appear to be aiming to tap into the United Kingdom market by joining forces with new outfit Cooldown.

Based in Chicago, with Call of Duty League franchise OpTic Chicago bearing the city’s name, OpTic Gaming are set to host a viewing party in the UK as part of a new deal.

Alongside the opportunity for bringing together community members, the parties are hosting a £10,000 giveaway including PlayStation 5 consoles, gaming chairs, and game vouchers.

Cooldown is a new company launched by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the ownership group behind alcohol brands such as Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, and Corona.

OpTic Chicago CDL team 2021 Scump, Envoy, Dashy, Formal
Activision
OpTic CEO H3CZ is attempting to acquire the OpTic Chicago CDL franchise from NRG, according to sources close to the situation.

The brand was launched in an effort to capitalize on people returning to social settings such as bars, hosting viewing parties for esports events like the Call of Duty League.

As part of the activation with OpTic Gaming, Cooldown will host a viewing party at an undisclosed venue on July 24, 2021 — where fans can watch the final stretch of the CDL Stage 5 Major, according to a press release.

Cooldown will also “highlight major esports news” and host a fantasy esports league in the coming months, with a “global expansion” being in the works.

“When AB InBev contacted us with their proposal to bring together esports fans at bars and locations to watch esports together, we were instantly on board,” said OpTic Gaming CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez.

“Our fans are an incredibly cohesive community and are always eager to support us together, but lacked the opportunity to do so. Cooldown cleverly fills that void for the GreenWall and that is why we wanted to contribute as much as possible.”

