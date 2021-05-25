OpTic Gaming look to boost UK fan base with CDL viewing party - Dexerto

North American esports organization OpTic Gaming appear to be aiming to tap into the United Kingdom market by joining forces with new outfit Cooldown.

Based in Chicago, with Call of Duty League franchise OpTic Chicago bearing the city’s name, OpTic Gaming are set to host a viewing party in the UK as part of a new deal.

Alongside the opportunity for bringing together community members, the parties are hosting a £10,000 giveaway including PlayStation 5 consoles, gaming chairs, and game vouchers.

Cooldown is a new company launched by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the ownership group behind alcohol brands such as Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, and Corona.

The brand was launched in an effort to capitalize on people returning to social settings such as bars, hosting viewing parties for esports events like the Call of Duty League.

As part of the activation with OpTic Gaming, Cooldown will host a viewing party at an undisclosed venue on July 24, 2021 — where fans can watch the final stretch of the CDL Stage 5 Major, according to a press release.

Cooldown will also “highlight major esports news” and host a fantasy esports league in the coming months, with a “global expansion” being in the works.

OpTic x @thecooldowngg Bringing esports to bars near you. To celebrate, we've got LOTS of giveaways lined up in the coming days, OpTic viewing parties, fan tournaments & MUCH more. More Info: https://t.co/8HY9zsjYfP pic.twitter.com/fl9byA6UGj — OpTic Gaming™ (@OpTic) May 24, 2021

“When AB InBev contacted us with their proposal to bring together esports fans at bars and locations to watch esports together, we were instantly on board,” said OpTic Gaming CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez.

“Our fans are an incredibly cohesive community and are always eager to support us together, but lacked the opportunity to do so. Cooldown cleverly fills that void for the GreenWall and that is why we wanted to contribute as much as possible.”