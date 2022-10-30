Modern Warfare 2 players blast “mind boggling” attachment unlock system

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 players are unimpressed by the game’s overhauled Gunsmith system, pinpointing what they believe to be an unnecessary grind for attachments across different weapon classes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brings back the Gunsmith system, albeit with some significant tweaks for players to explore. Adding an extra layer of customization to the game’s economy, players can refine their weapon of choice with an array of attachments.

Weapon Tuning lends a helping hand too, allowing players to dig deeper into how their weapon performs.

While many newcomers and long-time players are enjoying Modern Warfare 2’s expanded mechanics, others are criticizing Infinity Ward’s decision to designate attachment unlocks to specific classes.

Modern Warfare 2’s “insane” Gunsmith system fails to impress players

Redditor Weiland101 critiqued the new version of Gunsmith after attempting to grind attachments for their loadout.

“I would like to use shotguns in some CODs to unlock the platinum/diamond/whatever it is camo. The fact that I have to use SMGs to unlock the best attachments for the shotgun is just insane to me,” explained the Redditor.

The frustrated player clarified that “I just don’t understand why this is a good idea.”

Rather than unlocking attachments per class, Modern Warfare 2 encourages players to experiment and use other weaponry – which will in turn unlock attachments across several classes instead of one.

However, despite Infinity Ward’s best efforts to introduce variety to the game, players such as BurgerBorbBob “mind boggling stupid.”

“It’s just hard to follow and the UI doesn’t make it better. Oh you want to use a scope on this rifle? You need to get to level 12 with this shotgun over here that’s completely unrelated,” explained Redditor INGWR.

Others have been less critical of the rejuvenated Gunsmith system, and have applauded its impact on the game’s lifespan.

Redditor Mahusive said “It’s more complicated but it’s healthy for the game overall. Less grinding to unlock the same attachments over and over again. More attachments overall so we have a wider selection to choose from.”

If you’re eager to get the most out of Modern Warfare 2’s new mechanics, be sure to check out our guides here.