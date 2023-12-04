MW3 players worried popular mode will be removed with “reduced” SBMM

Modern Warfare 3 players are concerned that one of the more popular modes in the game is going to be removed already, especially as they believe it isn’t as affected by SBMM as some others.

It’s been a few weeks since Modern Warfare 3 first launched, and it’s safe to say that the game has been a hit. Many players have already praised it as one of the strongest installments in the series of the last few years – especially when it comes to multiplayer.

However, there have been a fair few issues too. Many players have complained about SBMM – skill-based matchmaking – and how it’s been affecting lobbies. The devs have stated that they’re going to start addressing that in the next few weeks.

In a bid to get around some of the harsher SBMM, players have been enjoying the 10v10 mosh pit playlist. However, there are concerns that it could be removed from the game in the near future, and fans are urging for it to stay.

MW3 players fear 10v10 Mosh Pit could be removed soon

That’s right, some players believe that 10v10 could be moved on as a mysterious countdown has appeared next to the playlist for some of them.

“Removing 10v10 will be your biggest L since pre-patch WWII. Removing 10v10 will be your biggest L since pre-patch WWII” said one annoyed fan. “If they take it out I’m literally only playing zombies lmao,” added another. “I’m not really a fan of limited-time modes to be honest. Why keep rotating content when you could just have it in the game permanently?” quizzed another.

“This is arguably the best mode in the game. Fun, mixed lobbies at times, killstreaks feel OP like they used to be as opposed to 6v6, and I actually get some teammates who try to push the objective. If they remove this I’m going to be so disappointed,” another commented.

As noted, players have previously claimed that the larger mode brings “reduced” SBMM because of the mix of real players and bots that fill up 10v10. Though, there is no proof of that.

If it does go away, 10v10 will, likely be rotated back into the mix at a later date but there’s no telling just how long a wait that would be.